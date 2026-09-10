Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tiny Monks Tales, Woodo

Woodo Drops Official Launch Trailer Before September 16 Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the new wholesome puzzle title Woodo before the game comes out on September 16 for Steam.

Article Summary Woodo’s official launch trailer is here ahead of the cozy puzzle game’s September 16 release on Steam.

Players piece together wooden scenes while following Foxy’s heartfelt story of summer in the countryside.

Woodo blends tactile 3D wooden puzzles, soothing audio, and narration into a calm, nostalgic experience.

The wholesome Woodo adventure aims to deliver comfort, warmth, and simple puzzle-solving satisfaction.

Daedalic Entertainment and Tiny Monks Tales dropped one final trailer for their upcoming game Woodo, as we have the official launch trailer to check out. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a cozy puzzle game in which you'll follow a story that has you putting together wooden puzzles as you go. Each one clicks into place with the best audio and visual cues to satisfy that piece of your brain that loves to solve puzzles. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will launch on Steam on September 16.

Build Out Your Tiny Wooden Animal World in Woodo

Follow the story of Foxy, who grew up in a big city but is sent to the countryside for the summer and experiences a vastly different world. This takes her on a journey of self-discovery, tranquility, and newfound balance. Immerse yourself in feelings of a calm and wonderful world when the time was plentiful, and much of it was spent outdoors, when the simplest things surprised, and when every day promised great adventure. Feelings that were more present in childhood are often missed or even forgotten as time passes.

The game mechanics are joyfully simple: The player assembles unique scenery pieces by piece, breathing life into a beautiful world made of wood. While doing so, the experience is complemented by Foxy's voice, sharing a tale connected to the scene. One of our goals is to convey warmth, empathy, and comfort through our game, transforming it from a puzzle game into a mood-bettering experience. The game is simple on the surface, but it brings the instincts of love and safety that some need to get through another day. A game that heals and supports in a way similar to having hot tea in front of a warm fireplace together with your beloved grandmother.

Cute and original wooden art style that makes the 3D puzzle elements feel tangible.

Immersive sound design that gives the feeling of playing with toy dollhouses.

A unique gameplay mechanic based on the find-the-object genre.

A deeply moving emotional experience in which the player is immersed in nostalgia for a time when everything was simpler and kinder.

Handcrafted storyline and voiceover, where the friendly voice of the narrator gives the player the sense of support of a close friend by their side.

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