Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tiny Monks Tales, Woodo

Woodo Releases a Brand-New Gameplay Reveal Video

Check out the latest extended gameplay video for Woodo, as the team showcases how the mechanics work as you build the world.

Article Summary Woodo gets a new extended gameplay reveal, with eight minutes showing how its cozy puzzle-building mechanics work.

The video highlights how players assemble wooden world pieces, with satisfying audio cues when every element clicks in.

Woodo follows Foxy’s summer in the countryside, blending self-discovery, nostalgia, and a calm emotional journey.

Daedalic Entertainment and Tiny Monks Tales still have no release date set, but the Woodo demo remains live on Steam.

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Tiny Monks Tales released an extended video for the game Woodo, showcasing more gameplay. As you can see in the video above, you're getting about eight minutes worth of footage, explaining how the game works and how you'll go about putting the world together like a puzzle. The video does a wonderful job of laying out how everything works, and also, the audio to the game is splendid when things fit into the right spot. The game still has no release date, but the demo is still available on Steam.

Build The World Of Woodo Piece By Piece

Follow the story of Foxy, who grew up in a big city but is sent to the countryside for the summer and experiences a vastly different world. This takes her on a journey of self-discovery, tranquility, and newfound balance. Immerse yourself in feelings of a calm and wonderful world when the time was plentiful, and much of it was spent outdoors, when the simplest things surprised, and when every day promised great adventure. Feelings that were more present in childhood are often missed or even forgotten as time passes.

The game mechanics are joyfully simple: The player assembles unique scenery pieces by piece, breathing life into a beautiful world made of wood. While doing so, the experience is complemented by Foxy's voice, sharing a tale connected to the scene. One of our goals is to convey warmth, empathy, and comfort through our game, transforming it from a puzzle game into a mood-bettering experience. The game is simple on the surface, but it brings the instincts of love and safety that some need to get through another day. A game that heals and supports in a way similar to having hot tea in front of a warm fireplace together with your beloved grandmother.

Cute and original wooden art style that makes the 3D puzzle elements feel tangible.

Immersive sound design that gives the feeling of playing with toy dollhouses.

A unique gameplay mechanic based on the find-the-object genre.

A deeply moving emotional experience in which the player is immersed in nostalgia for a time when everything was simpler and kinder.

Handcrafted storyline and voiceover, where the friendly voice of the narrator gives the player the sense of support of a close friend by their side.

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