Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft: Forever

World of Warcraft: Forever Has Officially Been Launched

World of Warcraft: Forever has officially launched, giving players a brand-new experience in the original version of the game.

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Forever is now live, offering a fresh take on classic Azeroth for veterans and new players alike.

Set before Molten Core, World of Warcraft: Forever adds new stories, 1,000-plus quests, and reimagined zones.

Explore Mount Hyjal, Shen'dralas, Riverglades, and Zephras Isle in World of Warcraft: Forever's updated world.

World of Warcraft: Forever also introduces the Skyborne race, nine new dungeons, two raids, and major class updates.

Blizzard Entertainment has given WoW players something different, as they have officially launched World of Warcraft: Forever. In case you haven't been checking this project out, this is a chance to essentially play the old-school early days of the game, set in a reimagined Azeroth, where you'll be able to explore familiar roads, but they lead to entirely different adventures and discoveries. As the team put it, "the journey matters as much as the destination, and the world is ready to grow for years to come." The game has been built for both longtime players and newbies to dive in and have fun without relearning or climbing the learning curve. We have more info from the devs below, along with a new trailer and an overview video for those who wish to learn more before jumping in.

Find a New Path Forward Through Azeroth in World of Warcraft: Forever

Set after the events of Warcraft III Reforged: Forsaken Kingdom and before Molten Core, WoW: Forever takes you across the original continents on an adventure to level 60. Your journey continues through new stories, experiences, and updates inspired by years of player passion and feedback.

New and Reimagined Zones: WoW: Forever expands the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor with new and reimagined zones and more than 1,000 new quests across the level 1–60 journey. Explore new destinations including Mount Hyjal, Shen'dralas, the Riverglades, and Zephras Isle.

New Race: The Skyborne—also known as the shen'dorei, or hidden people—are a new playable race in World of Warcraft: Forever. Their journey begins on Zephras Isle, a level 1–12 starting experience that blends classic Warcraft aesthetics with elemental architecture and a story shaped by wind and ancestry. At character creation, you'll choose whether your Skyborne joins the proud Horde or the noble Alliance.

New Dungeons & Raids: World of Warcraft: Forever introduces nine new five-player dungeons for adventurers from level 13 through level 60, as well as two new raids. Rooted in the original World of Warcraft, each brings new threats, quests, and adventures to the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor.

And more! From Campfires and class updates to the Legacy System and over 1000 new quests, WoW: Forever's reimagined Azeroth is brimming with secrets to be found and discoveries to be made.

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