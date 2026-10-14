Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: World of Warcraft: Midnight

World of Warcraft: Midnight Drops Into The Labyrinth of Kindo'jan

World of Warcraft: Midnight has released a brand-new update this week, bringing players to the Labyrinth of Kindo’jan and more.

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Midnight Update 12.1.5 is live, adding fresh story quests, activities, and overworld content.

Battle the revived C'Thraxxi general Kith'ix in The Unbinding of Kith'ix, a new one-boss raid with multiple modes.

Explore the Labyrinth of Kindo'jan, World of Warcraft: Midnight's first mega-delve, with Valeera and Mythic-tier rewards.

Take on Aqir Invasions in Eversong and Zul'Aman, while Keystone Myth returns for top World of Warcraft: Midnight players.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a new update for World of Warcraft: Midnight, as Update 12.1.5 has added some new items from the fallout of defeat. Update 12.1.5 will take players to the Labyrinth of Kindo'jan, as a new dormant terror has been unleashed, forcing players to go content with it in a new sprawling multi-wing Delve. Not to mention the usual upgrades and additions to the overworld. We have the dev notes below as you can play the content right now.

World of Warcraft: Midnight – Update 12.1.5

The champions of Azeroth face a new threat in the wake of Ula'tek's defeat during the events of Curse of Ula'tek (12.1). Now, an ancient enemy rises once again as the long-thought-defeated C'Thraxxi general, Kith'ix, returns in the latest Midnight content update, 12.1.5, which is now live! As part of this update, players can look forward to new activities, story quests, and more, including:

New Raid : The Unbinding of Kith'ix Venture into the hidden and newly unsealed chamber beneath the venomous abyss for an epic one-boss encounter to topple the newly freed C'Thraxxi general, Kith'ix. Available in Story Mode, Normal, Heroic, and Flexible Mythic difficulties.

: The Unbinding of Kith'ix New Delve Feature – Labyrinths : Labyrinth of Kindo'jan WoW's first "mega-delve," this ancient Amani funeral complex has been sealed for centuries. Now reopened, looters and Vilebranch comb the complex for relics while the interred spirits defend it with deadly force. Players will venture in with their delve companion Valeera, enjoying dedicated progression systems, powerful unlocks, and rewards that match the scale of the challenge, including Mythic gear.

: Labyrinth of Kindo'jan

New Outdoor Events : Aqir Invasions Zone-wide public events taking place in Eversong or Zul'Aman. For ten minutes each hour, champions will tackle a series of public events across the zone, one after another, before confronting an intense boss fight.

: Aqir Invasions Keystone Level : Myth Keystone Myth returns and rewards players with high levels of Mythic+ gameplay as they achieve a score of 3600 for the season.

: Myth

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