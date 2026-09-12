Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

World of Warships Celebrates Its 11th Anniversary Across Two Games

World of Warships and its spin-off, World of Warships: Legends, have added a ton of content to celebrate the title's 11th Anniversary this month.

Article Summary World of Warships celebrates its 11th Anniversary with Festive Tokens, bonus gifts, and a new 11 Years of Glory Event Pass.

Players can unlock rewards like Kurama Early Access, premium containers, Warships Premium time, and fresh cosmetics.

Update 15.8 adds three new low-tier World of Warships PvE operations, Holiday Convoy 2026 content, and new battles.

World of Warships: Legends joins the celebration with the Roussillon campaign, Modern Era events, and Retrofuturism.

Wargaming has launched a special 11th Anniversary update for both World of Warships and Legends, giving players new content to enjoy for the occasion. Among the new additions are new low-tier operations, new holiday convoy content, several anniversary events, and a new campaign for Legends. We have the dev notes below for you to check out, along with the complete patch notes on their website, as the content is now live.

World of Warships' 11th Anniversary

Festive celebrations are in full swing in World of Warships, with the newly decorated Maritime Parade Port now visible to players upon login. As part of the Update, Festive Tokens can be earned through in-game activities and are exchangeable for new rewards, including the Japanese supercruiser Kurama in Early Access, special Red Steel Titan premium containers, and Battle of Santiago de Cuba containers. Players who complete their first battle will also be able to claim a special gift in the Armory, granting:

11 days of Warships Premium Account

New Happy Blastday enemy destruction effect

New Blast & Bash permanent camouflage

3x Battle of Santiago de Cuba containers

3x Red Steel Titan Premium containers

A special 11 Years of Glory Event Pass has arrived to celebrate the occasion, too, with the first progression line featuring an 11 Years of Glory flag, the delmar_83 commander, as well as the Moonlight Wave and Radiant Wave permanent camouflages. Those with Admiralty Backing can earn even more rewards, including Premium British Tier VI cruiser Orion '44, the Cold Ray and Blazing Ray permanent camouflages, a new Press F enemy destruction effect, and General Greenwood Commander as an added bonus.

New Low-Tier Operations

Three new PvE operations designed for low-tier ships have been added, offering players a new way to level up their skills and familiarize themselves with gameplay mechanics. Several versions of the operations feature more complex winning conditions, advanced mechanics, with secondary tasks also available depending on ship Tier, providing fresh challenges to players of all levels.

Holiday Convoy 2026

To close out Update 15.8, players can look forward to the continuation of the 6-month Holiday Convoy event which launched last month, with daily token rewards up for grabs, plus a new Doubloon pack available in the armory. Early access to Pan-American destroyers also continues, alongside the launch of a new Marlborough B Dockyard, new seasons of Ranked Battles and Clan Battles, and new Brawls, with even more content arriving in the second and third weeks of the update.

World of Warships: Legends New Campaign

World of Warships: Legends welcomes the first update of this fall season with a wave of fresh content. The new four-week campaign features French Tier VIII Premium battleship Roussillon as its main prize, along with a number of other rewards. The next phase of the Modern Era event has started, adding three new PvP and two new PvE scenarios, where players will continue earning Blackline Crude to bring their faction to victory and get the new Commonwealth cruiser as the main reward.

The Retrofuturism event is coming back, with new ships, skins, and Commander guises, bringing the perfect blend of progress and nostalgia to the high seas. This update also celebrates German Unity Day, featuring unique skins for German ships, a special mission, and a historical collection. Finally, the historic British Tier VII aircraft carrier Indomitable has arrived in the Store, available for purchase for Global XP.

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