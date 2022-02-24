World Of Warships Launches New Crossover With Hot Wheels

Wargaming has a brand new crossover happening in World Of Warships as they've partnered with Mattel to bring in Hot Wheels. That combination sounds really weird on paper, and yes, we understand why for the old-school people in the room who probably don't understand why a game based around ships is trying to do something with cars. But check out the image below as they are bringing in some classic designs from famous cars in their series to become new pain jobs for the sides of certain boats. Here's the official promotion for this crossover event.

Hot Wheels is about encouraging the challenger spirit and this integration into World of Warships offers fans the opportunity to discover the iconic brand in compelling new ways with thrilling engagement and adrenaline-pumping fun the game is known for. Kicking off the collaboration, there will be a content drop featuring three permanent camouflages inspired by the Hot Wheels brand for three iconic ships in both games. In addition, there will be two commanders, Racer Fishy and Captain Bad Advice, inspired by World of Warships' "Bad Advice" web series. More details about the collaboration will follow in the second half of March.

As to how long the branded content will actually be in the game, we're guessing like a lot of the promotional crossovers they've done in the past, you'll only have about 3-4 weeks to pop in and add these to your fleet. Once they're gone, they're gone. …Well, until the day comes they decide to bring them back for some weird special event, or if Hot Wheels does a second round of designs, then we might see them again. But for the time being, they're available now for you to snag for those three specific boats, so have fun with them as you race in the water.