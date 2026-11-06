Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

World of Warships Reveals November 2026 Content Updates

World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends both got major updates with new content to tide players over for November 2026.

Article Summary World of Warships adds the Horror from the Abyss PvE event, with seven-player Operations and themed rewards.

European cruisers enter World of Warships Early Access, bringing fast torpedoes, strong guns, and Event Pass unlocks.

World of Warships: Legends launches six Black Friday ships plus the Cold Rain, Gray Steel campaign for Shigure.

Legends also adds Soviet Commander Zinovy Rozhestvensky, featuring the powerful new Unbreakable skill.

Wargaming has released new details about the content updates coming to World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends for the month of November 2026. First off, the main game has launched the new "Horror from the Abyss" event, which brings with it European cruisers in Early Access and a Black Friday event pass to play through. Meanwhile, Legends has added six new Black Friday ships, a brand new campaign featuring a Tier VII Japanese destroyer, and a new Soviet Commander featuring the "Unbreakable" Legendary skill. We have more details below with a couple of videos and images, as you can find WoWs and WoWsL patch notes on their respective sites.

World of Warships Launches "Horror from the Abyss" Event

For players on PC, November also sees the "Horror from the Abyss" event running until 16 December. The Operation-based PvE event finds players investigating unusual events and a mysterious cult. Playing in teams of seven against bots, the first four weeks bring new Operations, followed by a random rotation that features added twists to mechanics. Completing these Operation tasks gives players Stars, which can be traded in for themed prizes on the event track, and to customize the event's rental ship, Expeditioner, to fit a large variety of playstyles.

European cruisers also sail in Early Access, available until 13 January, before their full release in the Tech Tree. This line of seven ships spans from the Tier IV historical Polish cruiser Dragon to the Swedish Tier X cruiser Vanadis, and offers players long-range, high-speed torpedoes as well as good damage in its main battery. Players ready to get hands-on with these ships can unlock three low-tier ships through the Black Friday Event Pass, as well as three mythology-inspired permanent camouflages.

World of Warships: Legends Welcomes Six Black Friday Ships

World of Warships: Legends kicks off its November update with a new selection of sleek Black ships for Black Friday. With six ships available, coupled with dedicated flags, standouts include Pan-American Tier VII Premium cruiser Almirante Grau B and U.S. Legendary Tier Premium battleship Rhode Island B. This year sees new themed crates, dropping content also from previous Black Friday events.

Plus, players can dive into a new Legendary "Cold Rain, Gray Steel" campaign, running until 7 December. Featuring 100 milestones for players to complete, players who successfully complete the milestones with active Admiralty Backing will receive the entirely new Japanese Tier VII destroyer Shigure. A hybrid option for Japanese destroyers, Shigure boasts a solid artillery suite, great concealment, and high-speed torpedoes.

Finally, Soviet battleships can look forward to a new Commander, Zinovy Rozhestvensky. Available via a dedicated mission available across the update, Rozhestvensky comes equipped with an array of skills, including the Legendary "Unbreakable" skill. This new skill reduces incoming damage and grants immunity to damage and the disabling of a ship's modules, with an impressive range of 6 km at maximum skill mastery.

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