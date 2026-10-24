Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: world war z, World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z Reveals New Florida Episode Arriving November 12

World War Z is getting a new Florida-centric episode of content, with a mix of free and paid DLC content, arriving November 12

Article Summary World War Z: Viral State arrives November 12, bringing a new Florida-themed update with free content and paid DLC.

The $9.99 Florida Episode adds a three-map campaign set in Miami and Key West, plus four new survivors.

Free World War Z additions include the Microgun, Dual Kama melee weapon, and upgraded perks for zombie battles.

Daily Challenges get UI and reroll improvements, while a $4.99 Vacation Heat skins pack adds four new cosmetics.

Saber Interactive has revealed that World War Z is getting a new Florida-centric piece of content: Viral State, coming out on November 12. In a move that doesn't feel in any way, shape, or form like it's trying to get some attention off another game set in Florida coming out in November, the Viral State update will be a mix of free and paid DLC content, giving players some new stuff to do, and more if they wish to put money toward it. You can see the finer details, images, and the trailer here.

World War Z Brings The Viral State on November 12

Darkness envelopes the Sunshine State. Crowds of happy beachgoers and tourists have been replaced by swarms of ravenous Zekes, ready to devour your vacation! Choose between four new seasoned survivors – Val, Caesar, Moe and Chris – to defend the Alligator State from the hordes of infected monstrosities overwhelming its theme parks, bars and other hallowed locales, including popular vacation destinations like Miami and Key West! The Viral State update will deliver a range of exciting new free and premium content for players to discover, including:

Premium "Florida Episode" DLC: Launching at $9.99, the "Florida Episode" will feature a brand-new campaign story across three new Florida maps with four new fearless heroes.

Launching at $9.99, the "Florida Episode" will feature a brand-new campaign story across three new Florida maps with four new fearless heroes. Free Arsenal Upgrades & Perks: Hit the Zekes with the Microgun, World War Z's newest heavy weapon, or the light melee Dual Kama weapon, each with its own perks and abilities.

Hit the Zekes with the Microgun, World War Z's newest heavy weapon, or the light melee Dual Kama weapon, each with its own perks and abilities. Free Daily Challenge Reworks: Enjoy a plethora of quality-of-life improvements for Daily Challenges, including a new timer, reworked UI and reroll system, updated challenge descriptions, and the ability to pin challenges for easier accessibility.

Enjoy a plethora of quality-of-life improvements for Daily Challenges, including a new timer, reworked UI and reroll system, updated challenge descriptions, and the ability to pin challenges for easier accessibility. Premium Vacation Heat Character Skins Pack DLC: Available for $4.99, this new set of four cosmetic skins for survivors Hiroiji Okada, Eloise Durand, Angel Flores, and Marine Leblanc is perfect for defending Florida with both style and comfort in the heat.

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