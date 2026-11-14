Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Absolutely Games, Worms: Galactic Tactics

Worms: Galactic Tactics Gets An Official Overview Trailer

Check out the official overview trailer for Worms: Galactic Tactics as the team brings you up to speed on the latest entry in the series.

Article Summary Worms: Galactic Tactics gets an official overview trailer, spotlighting tactical combat and fully destructible 3D arenas.

Build a custom worm squad and battle through the Galactic Gauntlet, a multi-stage challenge packed with upgrades and chaos.

Mix classic and new Worms weapons with powerful mods, from Bazookas and Fire Punches to the wild Cosmic Donkey.

Master skill-based shots, grab item crates, and test your strategy in Worms: Galactic Tactics 1v1 local and online multiplayer.

Team17 and Absolutely Games dropped a new trailer this week for Worms: Galactic Tactics, giving players a proper overview of the title. The developer-guided look at the game goes over the weird story they chose for this 3D tactical take on the series, while showing off many of the mechanics and giving you a better idea of how you and other players will go to war. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives sometime in 2027.

Worms: Galactic Tactics Brings The Series To a New Battleground

Worms: Galactic Tactics brings the weapons, comedy and destructive chaos of Worms to a bold new battlefield. Gear up a custom squad and take on the Galactic Gauntlet: a multi-stage deathmatch where every battle brings new enemies, potent upgrades, and fresh opportunities to cause mayhem! Plan your moves, power up your weapons, and wow the crowd as you climb the ranks, with the ultimate goal of facing down the gauntlet's ruthless kingpin: the magnificent Emperor Flugg! Wriggle into position across fully destructible 3D battlefields, smartly wielding weapons and gadgets to overwhelm your foes. Set up the perfect shot and watch the landscape (and your enemies) disappear through a combination of your tactical brilliance and an abundance of explosive barrels.

Choose from an arsenal of new and classic Worms weaponry, then tune them up to 11 with the mod system. After every battle, you'll be offered fresh ways to annihilate your opposition! Boost your Bazooka blasts, drain life with a Fire Punch, stun enemies with the Grapple, generate shields, hurl enemies through the air, buff your allies, light the map on fire, and much more! Combine mods to create loadouts that range from handy to hilarious. Face escalating tactical challenges across hand-crafted arenas, from Candyland to the Emperor's palace. When you inevitably perish, cash in your Juice and upgrade your worms, then dive straight back into the action!

Make your own luck: in Worms: Galactic Tactics you'll have only yourself to blame for each of your catastrophic misfires! Weapons use skill minigames to land hits – take the high ground to boost your aim, then time your shot perfectly to land that game-changing critical hit! Need more firepower? Grab item crates to expand your arsenal. Sometimes an Uzi won't cut it, and a Cosmic Donkey is the only tool for the job! When you're not mastering the gauntlet, show off your skills in 1v1 multiplayer, both locally and online. Pit your wits against opponents from across the galaxy and prove yourself as the universe's most tactical worm!

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