Posted in: Board Games, Games, Mantic, Tabletop, Team17 | Tagged: worms, Worms: The Board Game

Worms: The Board Game – 30th Anniversary Edition Has Been Released

Worms: The Board Game - 30th Anniversary Edition has officially been released this week, celebrating the franchise on your kitchen table.

Article Summary Worms: The Board Game - 30th Anniversary Edition is out now, bringing Team17’s chaotic battles to tabletops.

Mantic Games’ upgraded Worms board game supports 2-6 players, ages 10+, with matches lasting about 45 minutes.

The anniversary edition adds 24 unique Worm minis, larger landscapes, extra cards, new markers, and more weapons.

Worms board game action mixes strategy, destructible terrain, wild hazards, and classic laughs like the Holy Hand Grenade.

Mantic Games and Team17 have come together to officially release Worms: The Board Game – 30th Anniversary Edition. Originally set up as a crowdfunding project, this edition of the title is now available, as they improved on the original in a few ways while also paying homage to the 30th Anniversary of the franchise as a whole. We have more details below, as it's being sold on Mantic's website for about $105.

Worms: The Board Game Celebrates 30 Years With An Updated Title

Players will command heavily armed worm teams across a destructible landscape, collecting crates, dodging hazards, and unleashing an arsenal of utterly ridiculous weaponry in laugh-out-loud battles. Survive everything the enemy can throw at you, and be the last team standing to declare victory! Designed for 2-6 players, aged 10 and above, with games lasting around 45 minutes, Worms: The Board Game is easy to learn, endlessly unpredictable, and packed with an addictive blend of tactical positioning, chaotic weapons, and all the hilarity of both unintended disasters and outrageously lucky shots that have given Worms fans so many moments of joy over 30 years.

One moment you're lining up the perfect attack, and the next moment your plans are dashed by an unexpected gust of wind, an unfortunate chain reaction, or an exploding sheep that had other ideas. Building on the success of the original and award-winning retail release, this new anniversary box has been upgraded with:

24 unique 3D Worm miniatures (up from sixteen minis of four repeated sculpts)

Six multi-hex landscapes for larger maps (up from four)

The 5th & 6th Player Expansion, rules, and components for bigger multiplayer battles

Additional weapons, utilities, and game cards

New 3D plastic flame markers

Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or discovering Worms for the first time, players will quickly learn that success comes from strategy, chance, and sometimes recognising the perfect moment to deploy a Holy Hand Grenade

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