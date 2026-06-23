Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly: Americana Edition, WS Game Company

WS Game Company Launches Monopoly: Americana Edition

WS Game Company has launched a special edition of Monopoly, as Monopoly: Americana Edition is their first made specifically in the USA

Article Summary WS Game Company launches Monopoly: Americana Edition, a deluxe bookshelf-style Monopoly celebrating America’s 250th.

Monopoly: Americana Edition features U.S. landmarks, Stars and Stripes cards, and six Americana-themed tokens.

This special Monopoly marks WS Game Company’s first game made in the USA, produced with Cartamundi in Massachusetts.

Priced at $80, Monopoly: Americana Edition blends collectible coffee-table design with classic family game night play.

WS Game Company has launched a very special version of Monopoly this week, as Monopoly: Americana Edition is now available to purchase. The game has been given a slightly updated look and feel with America-themed materials, such as having pieces like the Liberty Bell and Apple Pie, as well as cards that read Stars and Stripes instead of Chance and Community Chest. As well as the usual changing of property names. (This way, when you eventually get into a fight with your friends and family, you can bring America into it as well!) What's more, this is their first game produced specifically in America instead of using materials and building companies from overseas. All made to look like their standard book design, so that it fits perfectly on a shelf among your library. We have more details below and info from the company on this edition, as the game is currently going for $80.

Celebrate 250 years of The USA With Monopoly: Americana Edition

Celebrate 250 years of history, culture, and adventure with this all-new edition of Monopoly. This deluxe coffee-table-format board game in a book introduces a new, large-format evolution to our Bookshelf Collection, sized to make an even bigger impression. Made in the USA, this tribute journeys across the nation, featuring properties named after national landmarks, special Stars and Stripes cards, and 6 unique Americana-themed die-cast tokens. Pay homage to 250 years of American history and manufacturing heritage. The Monopoly: Americana Edition board game is manufactured in partnership with Cartamundi in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Roll the dice and dream big with the perfect way to mark America's 250th birthday.

"With tariff uncertainty, we've seen both a challenge and an opportunity as a small business to find new ways to bring our customers the games they know and love," said Jonathan Silva, co-owner and CEO, WS Game Company. "Monopoly Americana serves as an incredible milestone and leap forward for us, reflecting where we've been as a brand and how we're continuing to build. We're thrilled that our first U.S.-manufactured game is one that's brought American families together for nearly a century."

"Design and display are at the heart of every game we create, and our intent is that each game will find a place of pride in our customers' homes," said Adam Hocherman, Director of New Business Development, WS Game Company. "We set out to manufacture our new title, Monopoly Americana, in the United States. It proved challenging to find the right domestic partners, especially at the sub-component level. Ultimately, our perseverance paid off and, in conjunction with Cartamundi, we were able to launch a new premium board game product that celebrates the spirit of America in both form and origin."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!