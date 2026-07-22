Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: the hardy boyz, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Adds The Hardy Boyz in Season 4 Ringside Pass

WWE 2K26 has released a new Ringside Pass this week, adding The Hardy Boyz, as well as Jelly Roll for reasons to be debated.

Article Summary WWE 2K26 Season 4 Ringside Pass is live now, headlined by The Hardy Boyz in both modern and younger versions.

The WWE 2K26 update also adds AAA star Lady Shani and celebrity wrestler Jelly Roll to the playable roster.

Season 4 includes new Create-A-Superstar moves, MyFACTION rewards, World Taunts, and extra content for The Island.

WWE 2K26 also teases the WrestleMania 42 Pack, launching August 19 with arenas and new Persona cards.

2K Games has a new seasonal update today for WWE 2K26, as the Season 4 Ringside Pass has been added to the game with a few new additions. The big addition to this is The Hardy Boyz, as you can get them in their adult form and back when they were in their early 20s. They also added Lady Shani from AAA, and for some reason, Jelly Roll is on the roster. Did he wrestle? Yes. Should he be here over hundreds of other wrestlers who should be in the DLC? Not really. Is he here because it will get the game celebrity attention? Absolutely. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the pass is available now.

The Hardy Boyz Join WWE 2K26

Widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams to ever step foot into the squared circle, The Hardy Boyz helped establish the high-risk and unpredictable style of action that made the Attitude Era so successful. Known for their high-flying, fast-paced offense and creative use of ladders, they were instrumental in the creation of the Tables, Ladders & Chairs match type, and their Team Xtreme partnership with Lita helped propel her to Hall of Fame status. As a team, the Hardys captured the WWE World Tag Team Championship six times, held the Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WCW Tag Team Championships, and are the fourth-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions. Individually, Matt Hardy has also held the ECW, United States, European, Hardcore, and Cruiserweight Championships. Jeff Hardy is a former WWE Champion, two-time World Heavyweight Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time Hardcore Champion, and held the European, Light Heavyweight and United States Championships. He is the 18th Triple Crown Champion and 9th Grand Slam Champion, placing him amongst the most decorated Superstars in WWE history.

A lifelong WWE superfan, Jelly Roll is among the most popular musicians in the world today. The Grammy-winning, platinum-album-selling singer, rapper and songwriter brought his passion and work ethic to wrestling, training for in-ring action and making multiple WWE appearances, including a tag match with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2025, and an in-ring victory over Kit Wilson on a March 2026 episode of SmackDown. Jelly Roll also played a pivotal role at WrestleMania 42, where he prevented Pat McAfee from interfering in the title match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

The "Tibetan Princess" Lady Shani is a former two-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. The masked luchadora's true identity remains a mystery, but her in-ring ability is undeniable. Incorporating a mix of high-flying, lucha libre maneuvers, technical holds, and brawling, her well-rounded in-ring style makes her a challenging match-up for any opponent. Throughout the Premium Track of the Ringside Pass, players will also find new Create-A-Superstar parts and moves, including the Dokugumo Death Drop, Springboard 450, and Black Tiger Submission, plus MyFACTION currency and content, World Taunts and currency for The Island, and more.

On the Free Track

Personas featuring alternate, historical looks for Superstars, including Chad Gable '16, John Cena '25, and Shinsuke Nakamura '23, will be available for all players to earn and unlock. In addition to new Ringside Pass content, the WrestleMania 42 Pack is coming soon, set to launch on August 19, 2026. The WrestleMania 42 Pack is available to all players who purchased the WWE 2K26 Monday Night War Edition, and is available for individual purchase for players who own other editions of the game.

WrestleMania 42 Pack Contents

WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Arena

WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Arena

MyFACTION Persona Cards, which unlock the associated Persona in all game modes; Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 42 Persona; Liv Morgan WrestleMania 42 Persona; Includes her new "Trouble" theme song; Alexa Bliss WrestleMania 42 Persona.



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