Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Street Fighter, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Announces The Street Fighter Elite Pack

WWE 2K26 is getting a brand-new content pack tied to the Street Fighter movie, as the DLC will be made available on October 28

Article Summary WWE 2K26 adds the Street Fighter Elite Pack on October 28, bringing a crossover inspired by Mattel Elite figures.

The WWE 2K26 DLC includes five playable characters: The Rock, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Ultimate Warrior, and Dominik Mysterio.

Each WWE 2K26 Street Fighter Elite Pack character gets themed signature moves like Shoryuken, Psycho Crusher, and more.

The WWE 2K26 Street Fighter Elite Pack also adds 15 Create-a-Superstar parts and is sold separately for about $15.

2K Games revealed a new special DLC pack coming to WWE 2K26, as the Street Fighter Elite Pack will arrive on October 28. The new collaboration is inspired by the Mattel Elite Collection WWE X Street Fighter figures, as they have taken a handful of superstars and given them the video game treatment. Surprisingly, none of them are the actual wrestlers (Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns) who are in the film. Instead, you're getting special versions of The Rock, Ultimate Warrior, Rey Mysterio, and more. We have the finer details and some images of the wrestlers below as the pack is probably going to cost you $15.

WWE 2K26: Street Fighter Elite Pack

The upcoming WWE 2K26 X Street Fighter Elite Pack, available October 28, 2026. The pack introduces five new characters inspired by Mattel Elite Collection WWE X Street Fighter figures, each with unique signature moves and cosmetic parts. The WWE 2K26 X Street Fighter Elite Pack will be available as a standalone purchase and is not included in any existing bundles or premium editions of the game. The WWE 2K26 X Street Fighter Elite Pack includes:

The Rock "Final Boss" as M. Bison;

Rey Mysterio as Ryu;

Bianca Belair as Cammy;

Ultimate Warrior as Blanka;

Dominik Mysterio as Ken;

Signature moves for all five Superstars, including Shinku Hadoken, Psycho Crusher, Spiral Arrow, Electric Thunder, and Shoryuken;

15 additional Create-a-Superstar parts from iconic Street Fighter characters such as M. Bison, Ryu, Akuma, Vega, and Chun-Li.

Five Playable Characters with Unique Signature Moves : The Rock "Final Boss" as M. Bison, Rey Mysterio as Ryu, Bianca Belair as Cammy, Ultimate Warrior as Blanka, and Dominik Mysterio as Ken. All five Superstars come with unique signature moves, including Shinku Hadoken, Psycho Crusher, Spiral Arrow, Electric Thunder, and Shoryuken.

: The Rock "Final Boss" as M. Bison, Rey Mysterio as Ryu, Bianca Belair as Cammy, Ultimate Warrior as Blanka, and Dominik Mysterio as Ken. All five Superstars come with unique signature moves, including Shinku Hadoken, Psycho Crusher, Spiral Arrow, Electric Thunder, and Shoryuken. New Cosmetic Parts: 15 additional Create-a-Superstar parts from iconic Street Fighter characters such as M. Bison, Ryu, Akuma, Vega, and Chun-Li will be available.

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