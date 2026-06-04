Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: brian pillman, La Parka, matt cardona, torrie wilson, wrestling, wwe, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Drops Season 3 With Matt Cardona, Torrie Wilson, and More

WWE 2K26 releases Ringside Pass Season 3, as players now have access to Matt Cardona, Brian Pillman, La Parka, and Torrie Wilson

Article Summary WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 3 is live, adding Matt Cardona, Brian Pillman, La Parka, and Torrie Wilson.

Season 3 expands the WWE 2K26 roster with returning legends, crossover content, and unlockables across multiple modes.

Premium Track rewards in WWE 2K26 include Kane '01, Rey Mysterio '01, new Create-A-Superstar parts, and MyFACTION content.

Free Track unlocks in WWE 2K26 feature Mutiny Faction Asuka, Solo Sikoa '22, Brock Lesnar '03, and Tyrese Haliburton.

2K Games has released the latest seasonal content for WWE 2K26, as several new additions arrive with Ringside Pass Season 3. Among the new superstars to play as, you'll get Matt Cardona, Brian Pillman, La Parka, and Torrie Wilson added to the roster. As well as the return of NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, which we really don't get why, along with new creation parts, movesets, and content across the game. We have more info from the team below as the content is now live on the pass.

WWE 2K26 Launches Ringside Pass Season 3 With Multiple New Superstars

Matt Cardona

A former Intercontinental, United States, and two-time WWE/Raw Tag Team Champion, Matt Cardona last appeared in the WWE 2K franchise in WWE 2K20, under his Zack Ryder persona. Making his WWE debut in 2007, Cardona never waited for success to find him. Developing the Zack Ryder character – a spiky-haired, fist-pumping YouTube sensation – Cardona quickly won the affection of legions of fans and propelled himself to championship status. After stepping away from WWE in 2020, Cardona made his WWE return in early 2026, including an appearance in the Royal Rumble, just in time to cement his place on the WWE 2K26 roster via the Ringside Pass.

La Parka

One of the most beloved characters in the history of Mexican lucha libre and AAA, La Parka is unmistakable with his signature skeleton-themed costume, high-flying maneuvers, and flamboyant antics, including dancing down the entrance ramp toward the ring. While the latest incarnation of the La Parka character became an instant star in AAA, and even made a surprise appearance in the 2026 Royal Rumble Match, La Parka has long been beloved by WWE fans. In the late 1990s, La Parka was known as the "Chairman of WCW," playing air guitar on a steel chair, which he carried to the ring and often used in matches, to the detriment of his unfortunate opponents.

Torrie Wilson

Long before she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019, Torrie Wilson's athleticism, glamor, and beauty won the admiration of fans around the world. A former fitness model, Wilson first stepped foot into a WCW ring in 1999, working with the likes of Alundra Blayze/Madusa, Scott Steiner, and Eddie Guerrero. Joining WWE from 2001 until her retirement from sports entertainment in 2008, Wilson crossed paths with Stacy Keibler, Victoria, Kelly Kelly, Trish Stratus, and many more. In 2018, she returned to the ring to take part in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match, and later that year was a featured competitor at WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women's premium live event, in a Battle Royal for a future championship opportunity.

Brian Pillman

Brian Pillman's "Loose Cannon" personality, combined with his awe-inspiring aerial moves, truly set him apart as a Superstar ahead of his time. A former college and pro American football standout, Pillman studied professional wrestling under the revered Hart family. Joining WCW in 1989, Pillman's airborne offense earned him the nickname "Flyin'" Brian, and his partnership with "Stunning" Steve Austin in the Hollywood Blonds tag team led to WCW Tag Team Championship gold before Austin turned on him. Pillman continued to evolve, adopting the "Loose Cannon" persona that would follow him for the remainder of his wrestling career. Unpredictable, intense, and blurring the lines between fact and fiction, the "Loose Cannon" raised hell in WCW and ECW before making his way to WWE. There, he rekindled his feud with former partner Steve Austin, now fully evolved into his "Stone Cold" persona, which helped usher in the Attitude Era, and later joined the legendary Hart Foundation stable. Today, Pillman is remembered as one of the most exciting, unpredictable, and groundbreaking personalities to ever step into a WWE ring.

And More WWE 2K26 Content

Two unique new Personas available in the Ringside Pass Season 3 Premium Track hearken back to the Monday Night War: Kane '01, complete with a sleeveless, flame-embellished tank top, and Rey Mysterio '01, sporting denim overalls and a mask to match his WCW SuperBrawl Revenge appearance, looking like they stepped right out of 2001. Throughout the Premium Track of the Ringside Pass, players will also find new Create-A-Superstar parts and moves, including new cosmetic items from brands Chalkline and Homage with a WCW/nWo theme, MyFACTION currency and content, World Taunts and currency for The Island, and more.

On the Free Track

Personas highlighting historical looks for Superstars, including "Mutiny Faction" Asuka – inspired by the MyRISE storyline from WWE 2K25 – Solo Sikoa '22, and Brock Lesnar '03, plus NBA star and WWE superfan Tyrese Haliburton, will be available for all players to earn and unlock.

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