Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: bam bam bigelow, Brie Bella, Danhausen, Pagano, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 5 Gets Very Evil With Danhausen

WWE 2K26 just got very evil and very nice as Danhausen has been added with Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella, and more in the latest season.

Article Summary WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 5 adds Danhausen, Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella, and Pagano to the roster.

Tier 1 of the WWE 2K26 pass also unlocks new Personas, including Randy Orton '05 and Bianca Belair WrestleMania 41.

Season 5 highlights Danhausen’s eerie WWE arrival, plus spotlight bios for Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella, and Pagano.

WWE 2K26 Season 5 also delivers new moves, Create-A-Superstar parts, MyFACTION rewards, and free unlockable Personas.

2K Games has launched the latest update for WWE 2K26's Ringside Pass, as Season 5 gets very evil and very nice with some new superstar additions. First off, you've seen him everywhere, and now Danhausen is available in the game. Along with the legendary Bam Bam Bigelow, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, and the AAA harlequin Pagano. All four Superstars are unlocked through the pass in Tier 1, along with new Personas, including Randy Orton '05 and Bianca Belair from WrestleMania 41, and a ton of other additions. We have all the details below as the content is below.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 5 Gets Very Evil With Danhausen

Few WWE Superstars have ever made such an immediate and unforgettable impression as Danhausen. For several weeks in February 2026, a mysterious crate would appear on WWE programming, promising an unusual surprise to be revealed soon. At the Elimination Chamber PLE, the crate opened to reveal an unsettling coffin, from which burst forth the enigmatic and immediately captivating Danhausen. Quickly establishing himself as a must-watch attraction, the "very nice, very evil" face-painted and caped Superstar has crossed paths with a who's who of WWE stars, offering his services in exchange for "human monies," and declaring, "You are cursed!" to those who fail to cooperate. Often summoning supernatural assistance in his matches, and even helping professional sports teams win championships, there seems to be some real magic and method to Danhausen's madness.

Standing well over six feet and weighing in at nearly 400lbs, his head tattooed with colorful flames matching his ring gear, the colossal Bam Bam Bigelow cut an imposing figure. A former ECW World Heavyweight Championship, ECW World Television Championship, WCW Hardcore Champion, and WCW World Tag Team Champion, Bigelow was known for his surprising agility, performing cartwheels, moonsaults, and other nimble maneuvers not often seen from Superstars of his stature. This athleticism combined with his legendary toughness made Bam Bam Bigelow a force to be reckoned with in WWE, WCW, and ECW, across a career spanning more than 20 years.

A WWE Hall of Famer, former Women's Tag Team Champion, and Divas Champion, Brie Bella is as well known for her in-ring accomplishments as her appearances across pop culture and lifestyle branding. Alongside her twin sister Nikki, Brie is one of the most beloved faces of the Divas Era, whose crossover appeal introduced a generation of female fans to the world of WWE via reality TV series Total Divas and Total Bellas. Together, the Bellas have also launched several successful product brands and media ventures, including beauty, baby, fashion, and wine products, social media channels, a podcast, and a reality dating show.

AAA features several iconic luchadores who wear masks or makeup, but few bring the brutality and toughness of the menacing clown, Pagano, making his console video game debut in WWE 2K26. A former two-time AAA World Tag Team Champion and former member of the Los Psycho Circus faction, alongside WWE 2K26 newcomer Psycho Clown, Pagano is as dangerous on his own as he is with a group. It seems nobody is safe when the hardcore harlequin steps into the ring.

Throughout the Premium Track of the Ringside Pass, players will also find new Create-A-Superstar parts and moves, including the High Kick Combo, Suplex Facebuster, Springboard Phoenix Splash, and Tequila Shot, plus MyFACTION currency and content, World Taunts and currency for The Island, and more. On the Free Track, Personas featuring alternate, historical looks for Superstars, including Alexa Bliss '25, Drew McIntyre '10, and Triple H '99, will be available for all players to earn and unlock.

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