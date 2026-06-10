Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Egosoft, X4: Foundations

X4: Foundations Launches New Massive Empire Update Today

X4: Foundations launched the new Empire Update today, bringing several new additions and much-needed quality-of-life enhancements

Article Summary X4: Foundations launches the free 9.00 Empire Update today, adding major systems, refinements, and quality-of-life upgrades.

Combat enhancements rebalance weapons, ships, shields, and NPC AI to improve large-scale fleet battles across the galaxy.

Empire Update overhauls mining with dynamic systems, new Kha'ak wreck processing, and the transmutable resource Allographyne.

New ship loadouts, upgraded visuals, map UI improvements, and a Ship Showroom expand customization and empire building.

Egosoft has launched a new massive update today for X4: Foundations, as players can dive into the new Empire Update. The game will see a number of new additions and improvements, as the team has added combat improvements ot make it flow better, several mining overhauls for a better experience, and multiple quality-of-life enhancements that have been long overdue. We have the details below and the trailer above as the content is now live, totally free for all players.

The Massive Empire Update Arrives Today With Key Additions To The Title

The 9.00 Empire Update introduces major new systems and refinements designed to deepen every aspect of the X4: Foundations experience, from large-scale fleet combat to industrial expansion across the galaxy. Whether commanding massive armadas, optimizing mining operations, or showcasing prized ships in the new Ship Showroom station module, players now have more tools than ever to forge their path to galactic power.

Combat Enhancements: Massive combat rebalancing across weapons, ships, shields, and NPC AI helps make you a force to be reckoned with out in deep space.

Massive combat rebalancing across weapons, ships, shields, and NPC AI helps make you a force to be reckoned with out in deep space. Expanded Ship Loadouts and Showroom: Experience new loadout variety and upgraded ship visuals. Plus, show off your prized possessions in the new Ship Showroom station module.

Experience new loadout variety and upgraded ship visuals. Plus, show off your prized possessions in the new Ship Showroom station module. Mining Region Overhaul: New dynamic mining operation systems make the Empire Update the perfect time to excavate the depths below the surface.

New dynamic mining operation systems make the Empire Update the perfect time to excavate the depths below the surface. New Resources: Engage in Kha'ak wreck processing, providing a new transmutable resource called Allographyne.

Engage in Kha'ak wreck processing, providing a new transmutable resource called Allographyne. Visual Improvements: Improvements to the map UI and more give space explorers significant quality-of-life enhancements to enhance their upcoming intergalactic journeys.

The X4: Foundations 9.00 Empire Update is available now as a free update for all players, giving both returning commanders and new pilots fresh opportunities to expand their influence across the galaxy. Tune into the Inside Egosoft Podcast on YouTube and podcast platforms for a deeper look into the world of X4: Foundations.

About X4: Foundations

In X4: Foundations, explore the galaxy, pilot a wide range of ships, and forge your own path from humble beginnings to galactic power. Start with a single ship, trade, fight, explore, or expand, gradually building your influence across a living universe that reacts to your decisions.

Build & Expand: Design and construct modular space stations and factories, creating the backbone of a growing empire across the galaxy.

Design and construct modular space stations and factories, creating the backbone of a growing empire across the galaxy. Command Your Empire: Manage fleets, assign trade routes, coordinate large-scale battles, and oversee operations through an intuitive tactical map.

Manage fleets, assign trade routes, coordinate large-scale battles, and oversee operations through an intuitive tactical map. Start Small, Rise to Power: Begin as a lone pilot and carve your own path, evolving into a fleet commander, industrial magnate, or galactic warlord.

Begin as a lone pilot and carve your own path, evolving into a fleet commander, industrial magnate, or galactic warlord. Epic Space Battles: Command fleets of ships and engage in massive space battles, from small skirmishes to galaxy-shaking conflicts.

Command fleets of ships and engage in massive space battles, from small skirmishes to galaxy-shaking conflicts. Explore a Living Galaxy: Discover a vast universe of star systems, factions, and opportunities as you carve out your place among the stars.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!