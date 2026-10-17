Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Game Camp Mexico, xbox

Xbox Announces New Game Camp For Latin American Game Creators

Xbox has announced a brand-new Game Camp for Latin American game creators, as they draw attention to six up-and-coming titles.

Article Summary Xbox launches Game Camp Mexico in Mexico City, spotlighting Latin American game creators during Xbox’s 25th year.

Xbox says the new program builds on ID@Xbox support across Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, and more.

Xbox Game Camp Mexico will feature seminars, keynotes, networking, and a fireside chat with Mojang’s Jens Bergensten.

Xbox also highlights six rising Latin American games: Mariachi Legends, Colorbound, Sky Dust, Ghostless, and more.

Xbox announced a brand-new Game Camp specifically for Latin American game creators to be held in Mexico. The company has already touted its work being done through the ID@XBOX Developer Acceleration Program (DAP), having worked with and helped navigate content coming from studios in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Honduras, Uruguay, and more. This new program will bring up six new titles from the region, including Mariachi Legends, Colorbound, Sky Dust, Treetopians, Ghostless, and Greak 2: Alliance of the Storms. We have snippets of info about the program from the latest Xbox Wire for you below.

Xbox Game Camp Mexico

As Xbox continues to support game creators across Latin America, Xbox Game Camp is expanding its reach with a Mexico City debut on October 17 alongside Xbox FanFest. Taking place during Xbox's 25th anniversary year, the event will celebrate Mexico's game development community and the extraordinary talent already shaping games across the region, while creating new opportunities for developers to learn, connect, and grow.

Xbox Game Camp Mexico will bring together a select group of Mexican studios, including developers both within and beyond the existing Xbox ecosystem, for a day focused on industry knowledge, community, and connection. The program will feature advanced developer seminars, keynotes, and fireside conversations with industry leaders, along with opportunities to connect directly with industry professionals and members of Team Xbox, including Jens Bergensten, Chief Creative Officer at Mojang Studios. His fireside conversation with Peter Zetterberg, Founder of Xbox Game Camp, will explore his career journey and lessons from Sweden's game development ecosystem, with a focus on collaboration, supporting fellow creators, and the role community can play in building a stronger industry.

With a passionate development community and a strong culture of collaboration, Mexico City provides an ideal setting for Xbox Game Camp to celebrate locally developed games, strengthen connections across the ecosystem, and create new pathways for Mexican creators to bring their ideas to audiences around the world.

As we support the next generation of creators through initiatives like Xbox Game Camp, we're also celebrating the developers shaping Latin America's game development community today. Here's a look at six upcoming games from Latin American creators to keep on your radar.

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