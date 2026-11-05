Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox, Xbox Series X-Bite

Xbox Is Giving Away a Console Swallowed By An Alligator

Xbox is giving away a console that looks like it was swallowed whole by an alligator in what they're now calling the Xbox Series X-Bite

Article Summary Xbox is giving away the one-of-a-kind Xbox Series X-BITE, a working Xbox Series X built inside a giant alligator.

The custom Xbox console was created with John Nolan Studio using 3D modeling, sculpting, and creature fabrication.

The Xbox Series X-BITE features an illuminated console body and a custom Xbox controller with dramatic bite marks.

Fans can enter the Xbox sweepstakes on X, Instagram, or TikTok through November 10, 2026, for a chance to win.

Xbox revealed a special kind og console this week, as they've decided to give away the Xbox Series X-Bite. This is literally an XSX inside an alligator, made to look like the beast swallowed it whole, and now you can use it to play games while it sits inside its stomach, with the jaw serving as a convenient controller holder. The company worked with John Nolan Studio, the creature animatronics specialists who have worked on The Witcher, Jurassic World Dominion, and the new Harry Potter series, to create this creature through 3D modeling, sculpting, and fabrication, so it feels like you've got a real creature sitting in the room. We have more details from the latest Xbox Wire on how to win this, as the content is currently underway, running through 11:59 pm PT on November 10, 2026.

The Xbox Series X-Bite

Measuring more than five feet from snout to tail, the console sits inside a meticulously crafted alligator, visible through an illuminated Xbox Nexus in its body. A custom Xbox Wireless Controller with bite marks rests between its jaws, complete with Xbox-green irises and Nexus-inspired pupils, making the X-Bite ready to play some of the biggest games of the year. The result is part-Xbox Series X, part-creature fabrication. Every detail was considered, from the texture and finish of the alligator to the custom Xbox Wireless Controller and illuminated console within. At the center of it all is a functioning Xbox Series X.

How To Win

Only one X-Bite exists. Starting today, one person will have the chance to own it. Want a bite at the prize? The score is simple: there are 3 ways to enter: X, Instagram, or TikTok.

Follow @Xbox on your platform of choice. Repost the designated Xbox sweepstakes post. Manually add #XbiteSweepstakes to your repost.

Keep your account public so we can see your entry. That's it. Choose your platform, make your move, and you're in for a chance to win. Keep your notifications on and your eyes open after entering. If you're the potential winner, you'll have 48 hours to make your move and claim the prize. Miss the window, and this gator makes a clean getaway.

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