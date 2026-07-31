Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: xcom, XCOM: The Miniatures Game

Modiphius Opens Pre-Orders for XCOM: The Miniatures Game

Modiphius Entertainment revealed that XCOM: The Miniatures Game is up for pre-order ahead of its January 2027 launch, offering a core rulebook, operatives, alien sets, accessories, and resin and HIPS miniature options.

Article Summary Modiphius opened XCOM: The Miniatures Game pre-orders at Gen Con 2026 ahead of the tabletop game's January 2027 launch.

The 280-page XCOM core rulebook uses Five Parsecs from Home rules with campaigns, solo play, PvP, and 33 missions.

XCOM miniatures include Operatives, Aliens Set 1, and Aliens Set 2, with resin and HIPS plastic options available.

Dice, reference cards, acrylic tokens, and XCOM starter or all-in bundles round out the pre-order lineup.

Modiphius Entertainment revealed all of the pre-order options for XCOM: The Miniatures Game ahead of the game's launch in January 2027. The team revealed more details for many of the figures that are on the way, including a couple of new additions to the mix to get people excited. We have the finer details below on what they have up for pre-order, along with a few new images.

XCOM: The Miniatures Game Items Are Up For Pre-Order

The 280-page Core Rulebook, based on the rules of the best-selling Five Parsecs from Home adventure wargame, allows players to lead an elite team of XCOM operatives as they fight across different missions to build XCOM and defeat an alien threat. The hardback, full-color standalone core rulebook features tech, research, and base-building options, campaign and single-player modes, and 33 mission types, including Terror Site, Combat Patrol, and UFO Crash.

Rules also include the ability to play PVP matches with opposing alien or operative squads, or let one player take control of the aliens in the campaign with Alien Commander mode. The game is supported by high-quality, multi-part resin collectors' miniatures. And due to popular demand, High Impact Polystyrene (HIPs) plastic miniature versions will also be available to preorder, for delivery at a later date.

"XCOM The Miniatures Game has been a passion project for many of our team, and we planned a big rollout using resin production from our own factory, as we did with Fallout miniatures when first launched," said Chris Birch, Co-founder of Modiphius Entertainment. "The community attention for XCOM: The Miniatures Game has been so huge, and there have been a lot of requests for hard plastic miniatures, so we decided to offer the sets in both resin and HIPS. We're working with the plastics engineering team at Archon (StarCraft, Dungeons and Lasers) to get the models into tooling and production as quickly as possible."

Pre-Order Options

280-page full-color XCOM : The Miniatures Game Rulebook

XCOM : The Miniatures Game – Operatives , which includes: 2 Assault operatives, 2 Support operatives, 1 Heavy and 1 Sniper operative, plus six 30mm bases

, which includes: 2 Assault operatives, 2 Support operatives, 1 Heavy and 1 Sniper operative, plus six 30mm bases XCOM : The Miniatures Game – Aliens Set 1 , which includes: 3 Sectoids, a Sectoid Commander, 3 Thin Men, and an Outsider, plus eight 30mm bases

, which includes: 3 Sectoids, a Sectoid Commander, 3 Thin Men, and an Outsider, plus eight 30mm bases XCOM : The Miniatures Game – Aliens Set 2, which includes: 2 Seekers, 2 Floaters, 2 Chryssalids, four 30mm plastic bases, two 40mm, and four resin flying stands

Additional Accessories

XCOM : The Miniatures Game Dice Set , which includes: eight blue ten-sided dice, one red ten-sided ammo die, and two six-sided dice

, which includes: eight blue ten-sided dice, one red ten-sided ammo die, and two six-sided dice XCOM : The Miniatures Game Reference Card Pack , which includes: 60 US poker-size cards featuring quick reference information on each of the aliens, weapons, and essential gear.

, which includes: 60 US poker-size cards featuring quick reference information on each of the aliens, weapons, and essential gear. XCOM : The Miniatures Game Acrylic Token Pack, which includes: 132 acrylic laser-cut (119) tokens and (13) standees to enhance play.

Also available are a Getting Started Bundle in resin and in hard plastic (£110 & £95 respectively), and an All In Bundle in resin and in hard plastic (£210 and £185 respectively). These include a promotional miniature in clear resin: the Ghost Sniper Veteran Operative.

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