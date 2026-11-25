Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games, Xenoblade Chronicles | Tagged: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch 2 Edition Drops New Overview Trailer

The latest trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition gives players an overview of the game and the new additions.

Article Summary Nintendo released a new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch 2 Edition overview trailer ahead of the game’s December 3 launch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Switch 2 adds 4K TV output, full HD handheld play, 60 FPS, and newly voiced event scenes.

Players follow Noah and Mio through Xenoblade Chronicles 3, leading six characters in real-time battles and Ouroboros forms.

The Switch 2 version also adds Hero Shimmer and a new Heroes’ Vault mode with wave fights, upgrades, allies, and bosses.

Nintendo dropped a new trailer ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch 2 Edition, giving players a better overview of the title. The shorthand for this trailer is that they're showing off all of the improvements and additions they've made to the original, and how the Switch 2 edition will be enhanced. While we can see many of the changes, it is essentially the same game that was released just four years ago, so it's really just here for Switch 2 players who never played the original. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on December 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Arrives December 3

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, you will join Noah and Mio, members of the opposing nations of Keves and Agnus, as they embark on a stirring journey through a war-torn world that harbors a dark secret. Master real-time RPG combat and enjoy newly voiced event scenes, enhanced 4K resolution in TV mode (with a compatible television), full HD in handheld mode, and smoother, sharper gameplay at 60 frames per second.

On this adventure, you'll command six characters, as well as a new mythical Hero called Shimmer – a speedy attacker who unleashes devastating rapid-fire combos and wields the power of Foresight to see the future. Lead your band against hordes of enemies, auto-attacking with each character's distinct Arts and weapons. Pairs of characters can also Interlink to form a mighty Ouroboros capable of taking down the most threatening enemies with powerful Arts.

You can also test your strength against waves of enemies in the new Heroes' Vault mode. Here, with each enemy you defeat, you'll power up a gauge you can use to enhance your abilities and gain additional allies. But choose wisely — you'll need to prepare well to defeat the almighty foe awaiting you at the end of each mission!

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