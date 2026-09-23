Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: pringles, Yahtzee, Yahtzee: Pringles

Yahtzee: Pringles Brings The Popular Dice Game To The Snack Can

Yahtzee takes its game to one of the most popular food containers known around the world, as Yahtzee: Pringles has been released

Article Summary The Op Games and Mars team up for Yahtzee: Pringles, a snack-themed edition that packs the classic dice game into a mini can.

Yahtzee: Pringles features custom Mr. P dice, branded components, and the same easy-to-learn gameplay fans know.

Designed for one or more players, Yahtzee: Pringles targets family game nights with a collectible, food-inspired twist.

Now available for $24 on Amazon and at local game stores, Yahtzee: Pringles joins other food-themed Yahtzee editions.

The Op Games has partnered with Mars Inc. to combine two popular entities into one game, as they have unveiled Yahtzee: Pringles. As you might suspect, looking at the image, they have taken the game and thrown it into a mini Pringles can, and given the dice their own flavor (pun intended) with the look of the brand's mascot across every number. It's not the first time the company has gone food-related with the title, as they've made them for KFC, ICEE, Sriracha, and others. We have more details and quotes from both parties below, as it's currently being sold for $24 on Amazon and at local game stores.

Chips or Dice? Have both at once with Yahtzee: Pringles

In Yahtzee: Pringles, players will shake, roll, and score custom dice decorated with Mr. P emojis in a collectible Pringles can dice cup. From rolling combos and scoring big in classic Yahtzee categories to aiming for the ultimate five-of-a-kind, this flavorful twist on a classic favorite is perfect for Pringles fans, Yahtzee lovers, and anyone hungry to enjoy the perfect salty snack for game night fun. Designed for one or more players and featuring branded Pringles elements throughout, Yahtzee: Pringles delivers the same easy-to-learn, addictive gameplay with a tasty new look – perfect for game nights with family and friends.

"Bringing two household staples like Yahtzee and Pringles together for game night is one of our favorite things to do at The Op," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "Tying in the recognizable Pringles can that so many love allows us to introduce a classic game like Yahtzee to younger generations in a fun new way, and we can't wait to bring everyone's favorite snack to the tabletop."

"This Pringles Yahtzee collaboration is the perfect way to bring the flavor and fun to the next level at game night, as only both these brands can do," said David Lee, MARS Snacking Senior Director of Global Partnerships and Licensing. "As our fans are looking to be more present together and choose screen-free ways to connect, play, and unwind, we know adding your favorite Pringles flavor to the game while you snack makes it all pop!"

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