Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch, Video Games | Tagged: Yoasobi

Yoasobi Joins Overwatch In New Neon Musical Collab

Overwatch gets a visit from the band Yoasobi as part of a new neon-soaked musical collaboration and event, starting on June 30.

Article Summary Overwatch teams up with Yoasobi on June 30 for a neon musical collab packed with new cosmetics, music, and map updates.

Six Overwatch heroes get neon-themed skins with ambient VFX, including Kiriko, Genji, Hanzo, Juno, Mizuki, and Anran.

Dance emotes in the Overwatch x Yoasobi event feature official music and choreography tied directly to the collaboration.

Running through July 20, the Overwatch event explores Shimada lore through Kiriko, Genji, and Hanzo with a new story.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more details about the next in-game collaboration for Overwatch, as Yoasobi will join the game this week. Six characters will be getting new neon-colored skins that come with their own visual effects when you run around and perform actions. We have the finer details from the team about all of what you can expect as the collab starts on June 30.

Overwatch Gets Decorated in Neon With The Yoasobi Collaboration

Neon colors and hard-light designs swirl around some of your favorite Heroes, accented by bold kanji-inspired motifs that celebrate their spirit. These new cosmetics feature enhanced ambient VFX, while dance emotes include official music and choreography provided through the collaboration. Dressed in Yoasobi's signature stylish flair and thematic elements, each skin is lovingly crafted to reflect the Hero's spirit and story:

Dragon Star Hanzo — Wrapped in luminous hard-light accents and striking kanji details, Hanzo carries the weight of the past while looking toward what comes next.

Wrapped in luminous hard-light accents and striking kanji details, Hanzo carries the weight of the past while looking toward what comes next. Dragon Star Genji — Growth is a journey, and Genji's vibrant new look combines custom effects with bold stylization to celebrate the Hero he's become and the road still ahead.

Growth is a journey, and Genji's vibrant new look combines custom effects with bold stylization to celebrate the Hero he's become and the road still ahead. Fox Star Kiriko — Bright and fearless, Kiriko takes center stage in a skin inspired by the connections that keep us moving forward, no matter how far apart we drift.

Bright and fearless, Kiriko takes center stage in a skin inspired by the connections that keep us moving forward, no matter how far apart we drift. Spirit Star Mizuki — Equal parts confidence and self-expression, Mizuki's premium design shines with custom lighting, hard-light effects, and enough personality to make the city feel like his stage.

Equal parts confidence and self-expression, Mizuki's premium design shines with custom lighting, hard-light effects, and enough personality to make the city feel like his stage. Space Star Juno — With her eyes on the stars and her future wide open, Juno's skin brings wonder, optimism, and dazzling visual flair to the fight for a better future.

With her eyes on the stars and her future wide open, Juno's skin brings wonder, optimism, and dazzling visual flair to the fight for a better future. Fire Star Anran — Calm, confident, and effortlessly stylish, Anran's look blends premium effects and kanji-inspired design into a skin that leaves a lasting impression.

Some Bonds Never Break

From June 30 – July 20, Overwatch x Yoasobi takes Kiriko, Genji, and Hanzo through the Shimada lore, shaping the battlefield through distance, loss, and the long road back. Told from Kiriko's perspective, this collab explores what it means to grow apart, hold on, and find your way through years of conflict. Through Yoasobi's music based on the new short story, fully animated music video, collectible cosmetics, and map updates, you'll confront the past and the ties your Heroes can't leave behind.

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