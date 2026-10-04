Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Lantern Collective, Chris Miluski, Your Debt Is Paid

Your Debt Is Paid: A Fantasy Horror Game About Debt Has Been Revealed

Take on one of the most terrifying things in life: debt, as Your Debt Is Paid tackles the challenge in a horror fantasy setting.

Article Summary Your Debt Is Paid is a dark fantasy horror game where you raid monster-filled dungeons to repay a deadly blood debt.

This roguelike auto-battler mixes strategic build crafting, races, classes, relics, and risky blood-spending choices.

Death in Your Debt Is Paid is only temporary if you can pay, but every revival raises the cost and the danger.

Black Lantern Collective revealed Your Debt Is Paid with a new trailer, with the retro-styled horror game due in 2027.

Black Lantern Collective has announced a new game on the way, as they'll be publishing the Chris Miluski horror fantasy game Your Debt Is Paid. The game will have you playing a brave warrior who dives into monster-filled dungeons to survive a cruel bargain for your life. The game meshes dark fantasy storytelling with roguelike auto-battler mechanics, all tied to the feeling we all have of being in debt to something that feels evil. Take out creatures and fulfill the demands of your mysterious captor for your personal freedom. Enjoy the trailer and details here, as the game probably won't be released until sometime in 2027.

Fight Debt In The Fiercest Way Possible Until Your Debt Is Paid

Your Debt is Paid sees you delving into monster-infested dungeons in order to repay an ever-increasing blood debt to your enigmatic captor. The roguelike structure allows players to experiment with various character builds on each run, experimenting with various races, classes, relics, and enhancements that each have their own benefits and trade-offs. As long as you can satisfy your captor's bloodlust, he'll bring you back for another round, but each run costs more than the last.

Fall in battle with insufficient funds, and you'll meet a permanent end. Plus, blood is also needed to improve stats and purchase items, making for tricky decisions on how much to save and how much to spend. The game is presented in the form of a forgotten cartridge from the 1990s with bold, detailed character art, CRT effects, and a sense that perhaps these horrors may not be so simply contained within your television set. Your Debt is Paid is coming early next year. So keep an eye out for more details.

Build Variety – Experiment with endless build combinations, from relentless spellcasters to devastating one-hit warriors. No two runs are the same.

– Experiment with endless build combinations, from relentless spellcasters to devastating one-hit warriors. No two runs are the same. Every Expedition is a Gamble – Collect Blood by defeating monsters, then decide whether to spend it growing stronger or save it to repay your ever-increasing debt. Push your luck one battle further—or retreat before it's too late.

is a Gamble – Collect Blood by defeating monsters, then decide whether to spend it growing stronger or save it to repay your ever-increasing debt. Push your luck one battle further—or retreat before it's too late. Death is Not the End – Every death sends you back to camp, but only if you can afford to repay your debt.

– Every death sends you back to camp, but only if you can afford to repay your debt. Endless Replayability – Unlock new Heroes, Bloodlines, Realms, and Ascension Levels as you play. Discover new monsters, strategies, and build combinations with every run.

– Unlock new Heroes, Bloodlines, Realms, and Ascension Levels as you play. Discover new monsters, strategies, and build combinations with every run. Accessible, Strategic Gameplay – Easy to learn, rich in strategy. Battles unfold automatically, allowing you to focus on decision making.

– Easy to learn, rich in strategy. Battles unfold automatically, allowing you to focus on decision making. A Lost Cartridge – Retro visuals, CRT effects, and a haunting dark fantasy atmosphere.

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