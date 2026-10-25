Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: Ys, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Arrives on Switch 2 on February 25, 2027

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA will be headed to the Nintendo Switch 2 with everything released for the game and more on February 25, 2027.

Article Summary Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on February 25, 2027, bringing the acclaimed RPG to Nintendo’s new console.

The Switch 2 edition includes all released content, plus upgraded graphics, refined controls, and new Spanish-language support.

Follow Adol after a shipwreck as he builds a village, explores a cursed island, and uncovers its long-buried secrets.

Fast-paced party combat returns, alongside Dana’s unique story sections that deepen the mystery at the heart of Ys VIII.

Nippon Ichi Software confirmed that Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA will receive a Nintendo Switch 2 edition, which will be released on February 25, 2027. As you might suspect, this is the same game you've seen since 2018, which has been released a couple of times on different platforms, with all content released to date. There will be some upgrades added to the controls and graphics to match the Switch 2, as well as the addition of Spanish-language support to the title for the first time. You can check out how the game will look in the latest announcement trailer above as we now wait out the next four months for its arrival.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Heads to Nintendo Switch 2

Embark on an exciting Ys adventure! When Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island, he and the other castaways form a village to survive and seek a way off the isle. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden…When Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island, he and the other castaways form a village to survive and seek a way off the isle. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden. Who is she, and what secrets surround her? Set sail on a new adventure as Adol unravels the enigma of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA!

An Epic Tale: Follow Adol on his latest adventure and uncover the mysteries of the cursed island.

Follow Adol on his latest adventure and uncover the mysteries of the cursed island. Party On!: Change your playable character on-the-fly as you battle ferocious foes in lightning-fast combat.

Change your playable character on-the-fly as you battle ferocious foes in lightning-fast combat. Another Side: Unravel the mystery of the blue-haired maiden Dana through her unique gameplay sections.

Unravel the mystery of the blue-haired maiden Dana through her unique gameplay sections. It Takes a Village!: Rescue your fellow shipwrecked passengers and bring them to your village, where they will provide valuable services.

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