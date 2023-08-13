Posted in: Games, Konami, Mobile Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Reveals New Rush Duel Update

Konami confirmed this past week that a new update will hit Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links in late September, which will introduce Rush Duel.

Konami revealed that a new update is coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, as the new game mode update will drop in late September. The game has kind of been rolling along for a minute without any major changes to the way you play it, as the game will be getting an all-new format they're calling Rush Duel. This new format will be added to the game on September 28th alongside a brand-new world for you to compete in, which will be based on the popular animated series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens. beyond the small amount of info the team released below, they really didn't go into a lot of details about what the mode has to offer in the long-run, or how it will change the mobile title moving forward.

As revealed by Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links producer Akitsu Terashima on Sunday at the World Championship, Rush Duel is coming to the hit digital card game on September 28. It will launch alongside a brand-new world based on the popular animated series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens. Rush Duel will offer a simpler, streamlined Yu-Gi-Oh! playstyle that will entertain players, new and old, and the update promises to give all players a fresh start. Rush Duel is an alternate format, distinct from Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game rulesets. In Rush Duel, players can draw multiple cards at once, refilling their hand to full on each turn. Players can also Summon powerful monsters back-to-back, filling up the field with cards in fast-paced, thrilling Duels. When the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens world arrives on September 28, both the existing Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links format and the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel format will be available to play.

"We hope both will be enjoyed by everyone all over the world," Terashima said. "Please look forward to the next big update in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!