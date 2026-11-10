Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX Reveals First Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX, as the developers give us a better look at the gameplay to come.

Article Summary Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX gets its first official gameplay trailer, showing Duel Academy life and anime-inspired duels.

Konami confirms 3,800+ cards, online multiplayer, and four-player Tag Duels for Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX launches February 16, 2027 on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam with a digital book on PC.

Pre-orders add Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel bonuses on Switch, while physical editions include three special TCG cards.

Konami dropped an all-new trailer for their upcoming game Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX, this time showing off more of the gameplay. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this latest title brings players back to the Duel Academy with what they have presented as an authentic campus life for you to live out as a student. Along with over 3,800 cards from the franchise for you to collect and utilize in your deck, it has incorporated online multiplayer, as well as up to four players in Tag Duel. Not a ton of info on the story beyond the fact it's based on the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime, but it will include characters and settings from it for you to interact with. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on February 16, 2027, for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX Arrives February 16, 2027

Reborn from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Tag Force 3, Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX allows Duelists to study the art of Tag Dueling, team up with their favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime characters and coordinate new strategies as they build and customize their Decks from a collection of more than 3800 cards. Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX also introduces online multiplayer, where players can challenge others in online Duels, supporting up to four players in a Tag Duel.

Fans can experience the life of a Duel Academy student and take part in various extracurricular activities while exploring the campus. Visit the shop, open Card Packs, and develop friendships and rivalries with other characters as you progress through the school year towards graduation. Purchasing the Steam version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX includes a digital book allowing you to immerse yourself even further into the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX.

On the other hand, ordering the physical edition for either Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch rewards Duelists with three special cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, two of which make their physical debut 20 years after their respective debuts in the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime.

Yubel (Starlight Rare) – The powerful Yubel descends once again to rewrite history with a stellar alternate artwork.

(Starlight Rare) – The powerful Yubel descends once again to rewrite history with a stellar alternate artwork. Wicked Canon (Ultra Rare) – The countdown to your opponent's destruction begins with the debut of Wicked Canon.

(Ultra Rare) – The countdown to your opponent's destruction begins with the debut of Wicked Canon. Hope for the Future (Ultra Rare) – Call upon the power of Elemental HERO Neos with the all-new card Hope for the Future.

Pre-Ordering Rewards

Pre-ordering Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX will reward the following items, depending on platform.

Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch eShop

Duelists receive a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel code that unlocks:

Digital card Yubel

Digital card Wicked Canon

Digital card Hope for the Future

Winged Kuriboh Mate

Steam

Duelists will receive bonus items on Steam:

Wallpapers

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