Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Magnificent Maestros Coming November 13

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has revealed Magnificent Maestros, a special 125 card set coming out on November 13 ahead of the holidays.

Article Summary Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Magnificent Maestros arrives November 13 as a 125-card holiday set priced at $35 per box.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! set adds 18 villain-inspired reimagined cards, including Blue-Eyes, Cyber End, and Borreload.

Grand Master Rares return with serial-numbered chase cards, plus extended art Ultra Rare and Starlight versions.

New Toon, Witchcrafter, and Unchained cards join foil upgrades, anime cards, chibi variants, and key reprints.

Konami has revealed the next major addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as they prepare for the holidays with Magnificent Maestros. Serving as a sequel to September's Magnificent Monsters, this box comes with 125 individual cards, with 18 more reimagined cards based on characters from the TV series. These include Seto Kaiba, Zane Truesdale, Jack Atlas, Kite Tenjo, Yuto/Yugo/Yuri, and Varis. As the name also suggests, you'll see a lot of familiar cards that might as well be in a Hall of Fame when it comes to the title. We have the full rundown of what you'll expect to see, as the set will be released on November 13 for $35.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Brings The Rarest To Full Form With Magnificent Maestros

Magnificent Monsters introduced Grand Master Rares with dazzling foiling and hieroglyphic borders into the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, and Magnificent Maestros delivers them once more. Like the Grand Master Rares that were available in Magnificent Monsters, each of the 18 cards available as Grand Master Rares in Magnificent Maestros is a serial-numbered card. Only 100 of each Grand Master Rare are available in products distributed in the Americas, and another 100 of each Grand Master Rare are available in all other TCG territories distributed by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. Each of those cards have unique numbering (with European copies featuring the letter "E" at the end of the serial number), so no two Grand Master Rares are identical! All Grand Master Rares found in the Americas and Europe are in English, but can be found in packs containing cards of other languages. Grand Master Rare cards are extremely tough to find!

Magnificent Monsters contained 18 cards that were reimagined from the protagonists' most iconic monsters, all of which were available as Grand Master Rares. Magnificent Maestros, on the other hand, introduces 18 cards reimagined from cards used by Duelists of more questionable character. These 18 cards are mostly inspired by cards used by anti-heroes and villains. Each one of those cards is available as a Grand Master Rare, but also obtainable in easier-to-find rarities. There are 3 new cards inspired by each series, from the original Yu-Gi-Oh! series through Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS. These cards include Blue-Eyes White Dragon, the White Phantom Beast; Cyber End Dragon, the Final Strike Dragon; Red Dragon Archfiend's Chains; Neo Galaxy-Eyes Photon Dragon – Photon Howling; Starving Venom Fusion Dragon, Four Heavenly Dragons; and Borreload Liberator Dragon. Each of these cards is available as a regular Ultra Rare. Duelists looking for a higher rarity of these cards that is somewhere between the Ultra Rare version and Grand Master Rare version can acquire these cards with extended art. The extended art versions are available as both Ultra Rares and Starlight Rares.

While Grand Master Rares and reimagined anime cards are some of the most exciting features of Magnificent Maestros, there's also a lot more in the set that Duelists want to get their hands on. Magnificent Maestros contains 21 new cards for "Toon," "Witchcrafter," and "Unchained" Decks, making each of those three themes stronger than ever before! There are also 10 additional new cards based on cards seen in the anime, including the first "Dark Tuner" monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's and Chaos End Ruler – Master of the Beginning and End from Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL. Like Magnificent Monsters, Magnificent Maestros also contains 10 variant art cards featuring chibi-style artwork, depicting cute versions of popular cards like Lovely Labrynth of the Silver Castle, Fallen of Albaz, and Super Starslayer TY-PHON – Sky Crisis.

Magnificent Maestros takes extended art versions of cards one step further than its magnificent predecessor. While Magnificent Monsters contained extended art versions of only the 18 cards reimagined from the anime, Magnificent Maestros contains 6 additional extended art cards. These six cards are extended art versions of popular cards in the "Toon," "Witchcrafter," and "Unchained" themes. They include Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon, Witchcrafter Vice-Madame, and Unchained Soul Lord of Yama. Each of the 6 extended art cards in the "Toon," "Witchcrafter," and "Unchained" themes is available in Ultra Rare and Starlight Rare versions.

Magnificent Maestros also contains foil upgrades for 40 cards that were never before available in a foil rarity. These include old favorites like Neo the Magic Swordsman, Berserk Gorilla, and Magical Scientist, as well as more recent favorites like Fairy Tail Ball, Angelechy Problem, and Fallen Paradise of the Sacred Beasts. Plus, you'll find lots of reprints of sought-after cards – especially for "Toon" Decks – including Toon Bookmark, Toon Black Luster Soldier, Toon Dark Magician, Red-Eyes Toon Dragon, and Toon Table of Contents. Magnificent Maestros will make "Toon" Decks more competitive than ever before, and these reprints will make it easier for Duelists to get their hands on older "Toon" cards so that they can compete using a "Toon" Deck at the highest competitive levels.

Each box of Magnificent Maestros includes three packs, and each of those packs contains 5 cards. Each of the 5 cards is typically a normal Ultra Rare, but there's a chance that one of those cards will be upgraded to an extended art card that is Ultra Rare or Starlight Rare instead. The 5 cards in a pack all come from different pools of cards that are available in the set, so players will always get a nice variety of cards in each pack. Each Magnificent Maestros box also contains 3 additional bonus cards. Each bonus card is generally a Secret Rare that has a chance of being upgraded to a Starlight Rare. One of these bonus cards can instead be one of the 6 extended art "Toon," "Witchcrafter," or "Unchained" cards available in Magnificent Maestros, either as an Ultra Rare or Starlight Rare.

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