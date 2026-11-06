Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: 1408, elijah wood, john cusack, Natalia Dyer, samuel l jackson

1408 Sequel Adds Natalia Dyer, Elijah Wood To Cast

Natalia Dyer and Elijah Wood will join John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson in a 1408 sequel, set to begin production in 2027.

Article Summary 1408 sequel adds Natalia Dyer and Elijah Wood, joining returning stars John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson.

Original 1408 director Mikael Håfström returns, co-writing the script with Mark Verheiden for the horror sequel.

The Stephen King adaptation grossed over $130 million in 2007, making 1408 a strong candidate for a sequel.

1408 sequel producers include Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Spyglass Media Group, with production set for early 2027.

1408 was released in 2007 and grossed over $130 million. It was based on a 1999 short story by Stephen King and was directed by Mikael Håfström. It starred Samuel L. Jackson and John Cusack, and its reputation has held up in the almost two decades since its release. Now, a sequel is on the way. Håfström is back to direct from a script he has co-written with Mark Verheiden. Jackson and Cusack are also back, and Variety is reporting that Natalia Dyer and Elijah Wood will join them. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Bluestone Entertainment's Richard Saperstein, Spyglass Media Group, and Frank Mayor serve as producers. Production is set for early 2027.

1408 Deserves A Sequel As Much As Any Other Horror Film

1408 follows Mike Enslin, an author who investigates allegedly haunted places. While still grieving the loss of his young daughter, Katie, and dealing with a broken marriage, he receives an anonymous postcard showing the Dolphin Hotel in New York City with a warning: "Don't enter 1408" . Intrigued, Mike travels to the Dolphin and insists on booking the notorious room. The hotel manager, Gerald Olin (Samuel L. Jackson), desperately tries to stop him, revealing that in the past 95 years, no guest has survived more than an hour inside the room, which is tied to 56 deaths. Mike ignores the warnings, and although skeptical of the paranormal, he is soon trapped in the room, where he experiences bizarre and frightful events.

I remember seeing 1408 in the theater for a very specific reason. Near the end of the film, in a packed theater, a girl couldn't take the tension anymore, jumped out of her seat, and spilled a giant pop all over the people in front of her, which led to a shouting match and a punch being thrown. It is the only time I have ever witnessed anything like that at a movie. As far as a sequel being made, sure, why not. They make one for everything else; why not this one.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!