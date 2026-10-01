Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, 28 years later 3, 28 years later: the bone temple

28 Years Later 3: Danny Boyle Confirms The Film Is Happening

Director Danny Boyle says the third film in the 28 Years Later trilogy will happen and promises it will feature a lot of returning star Cillian Murphy.

Article Summary Danny Boyle says 28 Years Later 3 will happen, offering the clearest update yet on the trilogy’s planned third film.

The sequel’s future was uncertain after 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple underperformed despite strong early reviews.

Boyle reveals Alex Garland has already written a script, a major sign that 28 Years Later 3 is moving forward.

Cillian Murphy is expected to have a much larger role in 28 Years Later 3 after his brief appearance in the second film.

When it was first announced that another sequel to 28 Days Later was on the way, it was confirmed that it was being pitched as a trilogy. However, it was also made very clear at the time, and by director Danny Boyle, that the third film had not been greenlit yet. The first two films needed to do well at the box office for that to happen. It seemed like it was going to become a reality when 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple got excellent early reviews, but the release schedule, a sequel coming out six months after the first film, didn't work out in the film's favor, and it massively underperformed. It seemed there was a chance the third film wouldn't happen, even as there were rumors it would. However, Boyle was speaking to Variety (via Empire) at the Zurich Film Festival about his new film Ink when he spoke about the third film. He seems confident it's going to happen and promised we'd see a lot of returning star Cillian Murphy, who made a brief appearance at the end of the second film.

"28 Years 3, or whatever it ends up being called, will get made because people keep asking about it," Boyle said. "Quite when I'm not sure, but there's a script – a very good script by Alex Garland. … [It will have] a lot of Cillian Murphy in it, whether he'll take his kit off anymore, that I don't know. He's got the Oscar now."

At the moment, it's still unclear when the film will happen. The rumored third film spent years in rumor limbo, so we can hope that doesn't end up being its fate as well.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It was released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

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