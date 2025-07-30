Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged:

28 Years Later: Check Out The First 5 Minutes Of The Film

28 Years Later is now available on digital, and Sony Pictures has released the first five minutes of the film for your viewing pleasure.

The film sparked passionate debate among fans, with reactions ranging from high praise to fierce criticism.

Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland took bold risks with the franchise's latest installment.

Following a strong box office run, the digital release may boost hopes for a third 28 Years film.

28 Years Later was an unexpectedly divisive movie with some people absolutely loving the direction that director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland took the franchise in, while others thought it was one of the worst things they had ever seen. It's always good when a movie elicits strong responses from the audience, one way or another, because it means that they didn't play it safe. The movie is now available on digital following a pretty damn good run at the box office that is hopefully enough to get that third movie greenlit. Sony released the first five minutes of the movie, which seems like an unrelated prologue for most of the film until the bitter end.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It was released on June 20, 2025.

