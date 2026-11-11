Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: a nightmare on elm street, paramount, Paramount Primal

A Nightmare On Elm Street: Remake Moving Forward, Cronin's Film Dead

There are no longer two A Nightmare on Elm Street films in development, as Paramount Primal's version is the one moving forward.

Article Summary A Nightmare on Elm Street is moving ahead at Paramount Primal, while Lee Cronin’s rival Freddy film is now dead.

The surviving A Nightmare on Elm Street remake is being made with the Wes Craven estate after rights shifted.

Producers say the new A Nightmare on Elm Street will draw from Wes Craven’s original 1984 script as a base.

Whether it becomes a fresh take or closer remake, A Nightmare on Elm Street is finally back on track.

A Nightmare on Elm Street fans have been waiting to hear where their beloved franchise stands after Paramount's purchase of Warner Bros., and we now have an answer. If you remember, we told you that Paramount was launching a new label, Paramount Primal, and under that banner they were working on a remake of Nightmare. Also in the works at Warner Bros. was a brand-new Freddy film, directed by Lee Cronin, as WB held the overseas rights to the franchise. Now that they are both under the Skydance banner, we have a winner. Dread Central is reporting that the Paramount Primal film, in association with the Wes Craven estate, is the one moving forward.

A Nightmare On Elm Street Will Return

This new film will draw from the original 1984 script by Craven. Iya Labunka, Jonathan Craven, and attorney Marc Toberoff are producing, with Paramount Primal's J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules executive producing. Does this mean it will be a shot-for-shot remake? Time will tell, but I doubt it. I think they use it as a jumping-off point and put their own spin on it, whoever ends up directing it. Wouldn't it be funny if Lee Cronin directed it now? Craven's widow, Iya Labunka, released a statement in the summer when the news first broke: "We look forward to bringing the world of Wes Craven's Nightmare on Elm Street to a new and completely engaged generation of fans," she said. "We know that Wes would have been thrilled to see how horror is taking its long-overdue place in the cultural canon. We can't wait for all of us to sit together in a dark theatre – around the campfire of today – as the next chapter of the Nightmare story unfolds."

I am on the record thinking that this franchise should stay dead, but I realize I am probably in the minority on this one. Time will tell who is right.

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