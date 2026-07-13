Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: nova

A Nova Movie Is Reportedly In The Works From Michael Waldron

A Nova movie is reportedly in development, with Michael Waldron set to write and possibly direct if the project moves forward.

Article Summary Deadline reports a Nova movie is now in development at Marvel, shifting the long-rumored project away from Disney+.

Michael Waldron is reportedly attached to write Nova and could direct if the Marvel Studios movie moves forward.

Nova has been tied to MCU rumors for years, with past reports pointing to a series or Special Presentation instead.

Richard Rider remains the Nova version most fans know, while the Nova Corps already have an established MCU connection.

It seems the Nova project is reportedly going in a different direction. There have been reports about Nova joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity for a long time now. Still, the last we heard, it sounded like a Disney+ show was the direction they were going, or perhaps a Special Presentation type of thing. However, things appear to be shifting again, according to a new report from Deadline. They say a movie is in the works, with Michael Waldron developing it. Reports say he is set to write the Nova film and is considering directing if it moves forward. Waldron has been heavily involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including writing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, showrunning Loki, and writing for Avengers: Doomsday. At the moment, there don't appear to be any specifics, and no one is commenting.

Nova has been running around the Marvel universe in one form or another since the mid-1970s. His character was first introduced in the comic The Man Called Nova #1, published in September 1976, and he was created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita Sr. Since then, there have been a couple of different versions of Nova running around, but the one most people are familiar with is the Richard Rider version. The character has been a member of everything from the New Warriors to the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Nova Corps were introduced in the first Guardians movie, and there have been reports of a solo Nova adventure in the MCU for several years now, ranging from a movie to a Disney+ series to a Special Presentation. Perhaps we'll hear something about this project during Comic-Con or D23.

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