Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: A Prayer for the Dying, quiver distribution

A Prayer for the Dying: Flynn on Van Dusen, Reilly, Survival & More

Johnny Flynn (MobLand) spoke to us about post-Civil War period drama, director Dara Van Dusen, John C. Reilly, survival, pandemic, and more.

Article Summary Johnny Flynn reveals why A Prayer for the Dying gripped him, from its eerie script to Stewart O’Nan’s powerful source novel.

Flynn praises director Dara Van Dusen’s bold vision for A Prayer for the Dying and her uncompromising artistic approach.

A Prayer for the Dying explores Civil War trauma, frontier survival, and eerie pandemic parallels Flynn saw with COVID-era UK.

Flynn discusses acting opposite John C. Reilly and the deeply personal family scenes that proved hardest to film.

Johnny Flynn is one of the most talented and versatile actors today, with a knack for period dramas like The Idiots (2026), Stardust (2020), Operation Mincemeat (2021), The Outfit, and Emma (2020). His latest is the 19th-century-set A Prayer for the Dying, based on the Stewart O'Nan work of the same name that follows a Civil War veteran, Jacob Hansen (Flynn), whose American dream of a new life in Friendship, Wisconsin quickly becomes a nightmare. When a deadly epidemic and threatening wildfire spread chaos, Jacob – serving as sheriff, undertaker, and pastor – must fight to save his town, his family, and his soul. The MobLand star spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with writer Dara Van Dusen, who's making her directorial feature debut, embracing the film's cathartic nature as the characters deal with a diphtheria outbreak, how it parallels how the UK dealt with the COVID pandemic, working with co-star John C. Reilly, and how he tapped into his personal life to get through his most difficult scenes.

A Prayer for the Dying Star Johnny Flynn on Director Dana Van Dusen, Harsh 19th Century Life, Leadership, and More

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'A Prayer for the Dying?'

Flynn: I found the script instantly powerful, engaging, eerie, and unlike anything I'd ever read. I couldn't put it down, and when I spoke to Dara and heard her visual ideas for the film, I was completely sold. Then I read the novella (by Stewart O'Nan) it's based on, which is probably one of the best books I've ever read. I found it incredible at every stage of learning more about it. To be honest, I hadn't had that experience…well, certainly not for a while, of being in a central role like that, whose perspective is what you see in the film, and then also, the thing of him becoming kind of through his own kind of delusions, he becomes an unreliable narrator or witness, and I'd never seen that in a film, so that was really cool.

What was it like working with Dara as a creative?

She's wonderful. Dara's become a really close friend, and we're working on something else at the minute that we're hoping to get funding for. She's very funny, sweet, humble, a true artist, a really good collaborator, and a very generous person to work with. She had to be very strong to get this done in the way that she would want to do it, and she's somebody who I think can't compromise on an artistic vision. That's something I admire her for so much, and she'd be willing to sacrifice a lot to get the story that she needs to tell. I think she deserves to tell many more stories. She's a real artist.

How did you prep for your role as Jacob?

There were some really good materials. There's the novel that the film is based on, also called 'A Prayer for the Dying' by Stewart O'Nan, which is amazing. There's also this incredible book that they made a documentary called 'Wisconsin Death Trip' (by James Marsh), which I got and watched the film. It's a series of public-record things about stuff from the time that the film is set, but maybe even slightly later, so a lot of photographs and a lot of newspaper cuttings about basically Wisconsin in the late 19th century, like a lot of weird shit happened.

Maybe it was a lot of settler communities, a lot of new towns built after the Civil War, and they gave a lot of land to the Union; from what I understand, they had promised they'd go over to Scandinavia and offered a lot of those countries if people would come over and be guaranteed a parcel of land to have a homestead. This incredible fact I learned is that, in Norway, for instance, only 3 percent of the land is usable for agriculture, and the stuff that is usable is all privately owned by families. They have a lot of kids in those families, and so at that time, families would regularly have like five, six, seven sons, and only the oldest son would inherit the land.

A lot of these people that came over were second, third, fourth, or fifth sons in line to inherit who weren't going to have anything and were facing poverty basically. They would come over, leave their family, community, and country forever, and fight in a war that they were pretty lucky to survive. In my character, Jacob's case, because he's one of these people, I end up with some pretty severe PTSD, then leading a community, and held back by the trauma that he's facing. It was a really interesting journey to go on in terms of who this person was. I had to learn some Norwegian. I worked with a great guy who taught me that, and Kristine [Kujath Thorp], who plays my wife, became a really dear friend. She is Norwegian, even though she was supposed to be American, and I was supposed to be Norwegian. She would help me and tell me I was terrible most of the time; anyway, that was all really fun to do. So yeah, there was some good stuff to read, look at, and think about.

What did you think about the film's themes on how humanity confronts this kind of adversity?

Yeah, I thought all of that was interesting. It's funny, we had a series of pretty terrible leaders through the pandemic in the UK, and around the time that we were making the film, there were all these investigations into the fact that Boris Johnson, who was the Prime Minister, was, like, having illegal private parties, the same night the Queen (Elizabeth II) was having to go to the funeral of her husband (Prince Philip) alone, wearing a mask, and he was the guy making the laws. It was interesting to be a person with those decision-making capabilities, but for a much smaller community, and just terrible decisions that you must face. You pity the people who must make these choices, and then, on a very personal level, he's making decisions maybe for the benefit of the whole, but also at the risk of his family getting sick. In the original novel, I learned it was based on the Book of Job from the Bible, and it's basically about a guy who faces these terrible decisions and is a sort of God-loving person, but is tested in his faith by God. In a wager with the devil, he has everything he knows and loves taken away from him, and it's like, "How does he deal with it?" It's a pretty brutal story. At the end, it's, like, "Well, he still loves God, but he's got nothing," and that's kind of the story of our film, which I thought would be a fun thing to do.

What was it like working with John C. Reilly, and what did you learn from being around him on set?

I really admire his work; he's a really fun person to be with. What did I learn from him? He has a strangeness to him that I think is very powerful as an actor. He makes choices that are very surprising, and so, yeah, I could hang out in one of those scenes with him forever, being strange, and it suits him so well. This part, I think, you really believe in that kind of old friendship and trust, their kind of emotional obligation to each other, how they come at things from a different perspective, and how then they have to listen to each other in terms of who has the authority on a particular issue, because it's a medicinal thing, a spiritual thing, or whatever. He's a genius, and I loved working with him.

What was your most difficult scene to film, and do you have any favorite scenes?

There were a lot of emotionally difficult scenes to film; there are quite a few practically or physically difficult scenes. For me, the part where we took our baby to the doctor, and he's examining her like that as a father, that was really tough, because you have to go there and imagine that you're in that position. I was thinking about my own kids, and it's just…yeah, it's terrible. Kristine found that really hard, and the child in the story is basically the same age as her kid, so she was really going through it. I had such fun in this film though, even though it's so dark; like we got on so well- Dara, John, me, Kristine, Gustav [Lindh], everybody- and it was such a special thing to do. I was happy every day, and I really felt like we were doing something really cool; this story was so awesome. What I saw on the monitor every day was just so beautiful, and I really believed in it. Even though things were emotionally tough or involved long days of hard work, it was one of the best experiences I've ever had working on anything, really.

Quiver's A Prayer for the Dying, which also stars Chris Slater, is available in select theaters.

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