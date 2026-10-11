Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: A Prayer for the Dying

A Prayer for the Dying: John C. Reilly on Film's Pandemic Parallels

John C. Reilly (Walk Hard) spoke to us about his latest Western, "A Prayer for the Dying," pandemic, Johnny Flynn, Dara Van Dusen & more

Article Summary John C. Reilly reveals why A Prayer for the Dying resonated, from its epidemic story to its Civil War trauma.

Reilly draws clear A Prayer for the Dying parallels to COVID, comparing Doc’s impossible choices to modern crises.

The actor discusses preparing Doc, exploring 1800s Wisconsin history, early medicine, and the film’s bleak realism.

Reilly praises Johnny Flynn and reflects on A Prayer for the Dying themes of survival, love, and staying sane.

John C. Reilly is one of the most versatile actors of our generation, with a career spanning nearly four decades since his debut in 1989 with the drama Casualties of War. With 120 credits to his name, there isn't a challenge or a genre he isn't willing to tackle, with such memorable roles in Boogie Nights (1997), Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and Stan & Ollie (2018). His latest is the Western A Prayer for the Dying, which follows a Civil War veteran, Jacob (Johnny Flynn), whose American dream of a new life in Friendship, Wisconsin quickly becomes a nightmare. When a deadly epidemic and threatening wildfire spread chaos, Jacob – serving as sheriff, undertaker, and pastor – must fight to save his town, his family, and his soul. Reilly, who plays Doc, spoke to Bleeding Cool about why the Dara Van Dusen film resonated with him, how the story parallels the COVID pandemic, and how the film's themes and subject matter make you appreciate life a little more.

A Prayer for the Dying Star John C. Reilly on Embracing the Film's Timeless Themes of Survival and Perseverance

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'A Prayer for the Dying?'

Reilly: Well, the first thing is when you read the story, you were like, "Wow! I just lived through this in the COVID era." [laughs] I mean, all these decisions that this doctor must make, I was like, "Man, this is exactly what Anthony Fauci went through." Like, do you tell everyone and freak them out? Or do you wait? There's a lot of corollaries to what we'd all just lived through with the COVID crisis, and the character I also thought was a really interesting, multi-layered character- both Jacob, Johnny Flynn's character, and mine- are guys who had just come out of the Civil War. They had these traumatic experiences from the war; now they're trying to live this normal life, and then this other crazy thing happens to them, so I really like that layer of it, and Dara was a very inspired person who seemed like she was ready to make her first feature, so. I was in!

Were you already familiar with Stewart O'Nan's novel before taking this on?

I read the book for the film, but I was familiar with this thing called 'Wisconsin Death Trip,' this book (from Michael Lesy) that he openly acknowledges in the acknowledgments of his book, so I was very familiar with the era of the craziness of the 1800s in Wisconsin and all these immigrant communities when illnesses, murders, and crazy stuff would whip through these towns. I was aware of how dark things could get before people understood what bacteria was, for instance. Yeah, so, and then Stewart came and visited us there in Slovakia.

How did you prep your role as Doc?

Well…it's all kind of there. Sometimes… my thing about researching characters is like, whatever it is that they're living with day to day, I should be aware of that. Luckily, I didn't have to go to medical school to understand what Doc was going through, because medicine at this time was just emerging, so I just read a lot of…like, I read 'Wisconsin Death Trip,' and learned a little bit about that era. Yeah, and then getting into the look of the character was also really fun. I mean, a great costume designer on this, and yeah, one piece at a time, and all of a sudden you have a character.

What did you learn about working with Johnny and doing scenes with him?

I already admired Johnny as an actor and as a musician before I even met him, but I also admire his ability to stay in the moment, to stay calm, stay kind and loving to the people around him while playing a very intense, disturbed character. Sometimes if I play characters that are really disturbed and crazy, there's some collateral damage, because you act disturbed and crazy, like, even when the camera's not rolling sometimes. Johnny has a really natural, easy charisma to him. He's a very attractive person. I don't mean in the way that he looks, but people are just drawn to him. You're drawn to his energy, and he has a very grounded energy. Those are the things I love about Johnny.

Now what was the most difficult scene for you in the film?

Well, none of them are such a walk in the park, you know what I mean? I would say there's a scene where I have to give some terrible news to Johnny's [character] and his wife about their baby. I didn't have all that much to say in that scene, but watching those people experience the news of this illness of their baby was a pretty intense day.

Given the parallels and themes of the film, I mean, obviously, you can't ever imagine what it was like there outside of the writing. Do you see, as a society, a better way we could have dealt with that kind of crisis as opposed to maybe the way they dealt with it back in the 19th century, or is this cathartic waiting-out process where maybe eventually it'll pass, and things would get better anyway?

That's a good question because I think it applies to not just a health crisis that a community is experiencing, but all these kinds of compounding bad news events that are happening with climate change, war, and political tumult. I found the way to get, and I read a lot of news; I'm very aware of what's going on in the world, but I find that sometimes you must focus on the very immediate circumstances of your life, you know? Pay attention to your wife when you sit down for dinner and not worry about the political situation or the war or whatever. There are times to keep the whole thing in your head, and there are times to just focus on, "Man, this is a good cup of tea!" I think that's what keeps us sane as we go through and as we experience these things. Tough choices are tough choices, and sometimes that's just what life brings us. I always hear, "Love is risky," because you can lose someone you love, but I still think it's worth it. Love is risky and worth it!

Quiver's A Prayer for the Dying, which also stars Kristine Kujath, Gustav Lindh, and Chris Slater, is available in select theaters.

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