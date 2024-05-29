Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: a24, dwayne johnson, Oleksandr Usyk, The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine Adds New Heavyweight Boxing Champion

A24 film The Smashing Machine adds new unidsputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to the cast, joining Dwyane Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Article Summary A24's The Smashing Machine casts Oleksandr Usyk alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Oscar ambitions for Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the film.

Director Benny Safdie helms, with Emily Blunt among the stars.

Release date for the highly anticipated sports drama is still unknown.

The Smashing Machine is in production from A24, and after sharing the first look of Dwyane Johnson in the role of MMA fighter Mark Kerr earlier this week, they announced a huge get for the cast. New boxing undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk, will play MMA legend Igor Vovchanchyn. Usyk just last week won a majority draw decision over Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed champion in over two decades. Directed by Benny Safdie, the drama also stars Emily Blunt, Johnson's co-star from Disney's The Jungle Cruise.

Dwayne Johnson Is Taking This Very Seriously

Mark Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled THE SMASHING MACHINE, which detailed his MMA career fighting in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and PRIDE.

For those who follow Dwayne Johnson on his social media, the star has been training MMA for long hours in preparation for the role, and it has been impressive to see the dedication he is putting in. Of course, his history with MMA is long, as he is a fan of the sport, appearing at UFC events and posting about his love of certain fighters. That will help lend a sense of authenticity this story needs. Really, this will be the big swing for Dwayne Johnson to go after his Oscar. It is a great story, and if he was ever going to show off his range as an actor, this is the one to do it. Partnering with A24 was also a stroke of genius. Really, this whole thing falls on the stars' shoulders; the rest of the pedigree is there to make this a really special film.

No release date for The Smashing Machine is known at this time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!