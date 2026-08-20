Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, Sony | Tagged: akira, katsuhiro otomo, kodansha

Akira Returns To Theaters Presented in 4K on September 4th

Anime fans rejoice as Akira returns to theaters for a one-night event, presented in 4K to really bring the world of Neo Tokyo to life.

Article Summary Akira returns to theaters on September 4 for a one-night-only 4K IMAX event celebrating the landmark anime classic.

Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures, and Kodansha are bringing Akira to select U.S. Megaplex theaters, with tickets on sale now.

Fans can experience Katsuhiro Otomo’s original film in Japanese with English subtitles, enhanced by stunning 4K presentation.

Akira’s influential cyberpunk story follows Kaneda and Tetsuo as Neo Tokyo spirals into chaos after a fateful encounter.

One of the most iconic anime films is returning to theaters for a one-night-only engagement, as Akira graces the silver screen once again. Crunchyroll has come together with Sony Pictures and Kodansha to bring the anime to life in stunning 4K for IMAX, bringing the world of Neo Tokyo to life in a way most fans of the film have never experienced. Aside from the enhanced visuals and audio, this is the original Katsuhiro Otomo film, presented with the original Japanese voice actors and English subtitles. This is a real chance for those who may have never seen it to experience one of the most influential films in all of animation, and for those who have to relive it in a theater. We have more details about the event below, as tickets are on sale now, airing at select Megaplex theaters across the United States

Akira Returns To Reshape The World in 4K

Iconic and game-changing, Akira is the definitive anime masterpiece! Katsuhiro Otomo's landmark cyberpunk classic obliterated the boundaries of Japanese animation and forced the world to look into the future. Akira's arrival shattered traditional thinking, creating space for future generations of ground-breaking movies.

July, 1988— World War III breaks loose. Then, in 2019, in megalopolis Tokyo…

As the leader of a group of young robust delinquents, Kaneda spent his nights tearing through the urban wastes, racing his motorbike against rival groups. One night while riding with his gang, his friend Tetsuo suddenly encounters a strange boy― the product of human experimentation— and is injured in the ensuing crash. Shortly thereafter, a military squadron appears on the scene to take the boy and Tetsuo away to an army research facility. Determined to free Tetsuo from capture, Kaneda sneaks into the army research lab. However, a regimen of extreme experimental procedures has awakened a new power in his friend, and now he is consumed by madness…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!