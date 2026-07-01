Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Amityville Shark House, lionsgate

Amityville Shark House: Lionsgate Unleashes Crazy New Film, Out Now

Lionsgate has released its new horror film, Amityville Shark House, to watch at home on digital release. Find it on your preferred service.

Article Summary Amityville Shark House is now out on digital, bringing Lionsgate’s wild new horror mash-up straight to home viewing.

Directed by Will Collazo Jr. and Shawn C. Phillips, Amityville Shark House embraces low-budget chaos and big laughs.

This Amityville Shark House review calls it a fun, crazy watch that fully delivers on its absurd title and bloody promise.

For cult horror fans, Amityville Shark House may be rough around the edges, but its over-the-top energy makes it memorable.

Amityville Shark House is the latest horror film from Lionsgate, and it's probably the craziest one yet. It stars Shawn C. Phillips (Desert Fiends, Woods Witch, Staycation), Julie Anne Prescott (Night of the Zomghouls, Shriekshow, The Amityville Harvest), Tasha Tacosa (Impact Event, The Macabre, Amber Road), and Maritza Brikisak (The Lurking Man, A Life Lived, Cloudy with a Chance of Sunshine) and is directed by Will Collazo Jr. and Shawn C. Phillips. It is now available on digital streaming, and it is just as crazy as the title suggests.

Amityville Shark House Synopsis

Deep within the infamous Amityville house of horror, an even more terrifying evil is rising to the surface. After Richard discovers an ominous shark idol hidden beneath the decaying floorboards, he unknowingly awakens an ancient and savage force. As the entity begins to merge with him, a quiet coastal town descends into chaos, transforming into a blood-soaked nightmare. With each victim claimed, the monstrous predator grows stronger, fueling a cult's belief that their dark god has been reborn. Now, the race is on to stop the carnage before evil consumes everything in its path.

Look, Amityville Shark House is not going to win any Oscars; we all know that. But this is a fun watch. It is as low-budget as you get from a movie these days, but that is okay. I genuinely laughed at this one multiple times, something I cannot say about many of the things I watch these days. I kind of want to watch their other films in the Amityville series now. Who knows, maybe this directing duo will be the next Curry Barker if enough people rent or buy this. They got Lionsgate to bite on it, so they did something right. Amitville Shark House is now available to rent or buy on digital streaming services.

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