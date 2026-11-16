Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

An Extended Cut Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comes To Theaters Dec 4th

An extended cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on December 4, 2026. It will contain "new scenes and a couple more surprises."

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day returns to theaters on December 4, 2026, with an extended cut featuring new scenes.

Sony and Marvel confirmed the Spider-Man: Brand New Day rerelease on social media and announced tickets go on sale Thursday.

The extended cut arrives ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, signaling a strategic Marvel release move during a strong box office run.

Reports of a Spider-Man: Brand New Day rerelease surfaced in September, and the theatrical return is now officially locked in.

We heard there was a potential rerelease of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters with additional scenes at the end of September, but it appears we are getting one, and it's part of the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday. Considering how big the movie ended up being, how well Avengers Endgame: Encore did, and the early box office numbers for Avengers: Doomsday, it makes sense that Marvel and Disney would time the extended release, December 4th, to come out right before the latest Marvel movie is also set to hit theaters. Tickets go on sale on Thursday; we got a new poster, and dear lord, I hope that isn't the actual title.

"Welcome to a brand new Brand New Day," says the post on the official X/Twitter confirming the date, the poster, and when ticket sales will begin. "The record-breaking movie is coming back to the big screen on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes and a couple more surprises. Get tickets for the extended cut of #SpiderManBrandNewDay this Thursday."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It was released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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