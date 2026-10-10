Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Anything But Ghosts, Cooper Tomlinson, Curry Barker

Anything But Ghosts Gets A Title Treatment At NYCC From Blumhouse

Feast your eyes on the title treatment for Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson's new film Anything But Ghosts, coming in May 2027.

Article Summary Anything But Ghosts unveiled its title treatment at NYCC, with Blumhouse spotlighting Curry Barker’s next horror movie.

Anything But Ghosts opens in theaters May 7, 2027, via Focus Features after being completed before Obsession exploded.

Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson co-wrote the film, with Barker calling it a grounded horror comedy about real ghosts.

With Texas Chain Saw also ahead, Anything But Ghosts signals Barker is poised for a huge run after Obsession.

Curry Barker has set the release date for his Obsession follow-up, and tonight at NYCC, Barker and partner Cooper Tomlinson took the stage at the Blumhouse panel to reveal the film's title treatment. Anything But Ghosts, which he co-wrote with Tomlinson, will be released in theaters on May 7, 2027, via Focus Features. The film will star the pair, along with Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw, and Chris Reinacher. It was actually made before Obsession was released and became the story of 2026 at the box office, grossing over $500 million. The budget is $5 million. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse Atomic Monster, with Roy Lee and Steven Schneider handling producing duties for Spooky Pictures. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are producing for Divide/Conquer. The film is made in association with Image Nation, and That's a Bad Idea. Barker and Tomlinson also executive produce with Daniel Bekerman and Image Nation's Ben Ross.

Curry Barker Looks For Lightning To Strike Twice

In the film, Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson play "wannabe 'ghosthunters' who find themselves in over their heads as things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control." As he told Bloody Disgusting previously about the project: "It's Cooper and me doing our thing, so it lends itself better to comedy, but it's still set in this super grounded world. It's ghosts being real in a world where ghosts are not real. Just like [Obsession] is a wish going wrong in a movie where magic doesn't exist, or in a world where magic doesn't exist, right? That's kind of what I try to do."

Between this and Texas Chain Saw, Curry Barker will be a very busy man for quite some time. And if this is even half as good as Obsession, that is not a bad thing. I will take a Barker or Cregger film every alternating year for the next 20 or so years, thank you very much. I cannot wait to see a trailer for this.

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