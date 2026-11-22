Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: April X, Vertigo Releasing

April X Composer on Adapting to Director Flexibility, Cyberpunk & More

Composer Matthew Atticus Berger (Broken Land) spoke to us about his latest sci-fi cyberpunk Vertigo film, April X, director, and more.

Article Summary April X composer Matthew Atticus Berger explains why the sci-fi cyberpunk film instantly grabbed his attention.

Berger breaks down director Michel K. Parandi’s hands-on vision and how constant edits reshaped the April X score.

The April X score blends danger-signaling drums with heavily treated vocals, creating a distinctive cyberpunk sound.

Berger cites Blade Runner, The Thing, Total Recall, and Star Wars as key sci-fi influences behind his musical approach.

Matthew Atticus Berger has always dreamed of working in sci-fi, but is also cognizant that certain auteur directors can be very particular about their vision, and he works with what he's got, adjusting as needed. Known for his work in dramas like Rust Creek (2018) and Broken Land(2025), and the documentary Patrick and the Whale, the composer is always looking to embrace new challenges, hoping he can be the next great visionary to have a score as memorable as the films they're associated with, like the works of Jerry Goldsmith, David Arnold, Alan Silvestri, and John Williams. His latest is Vertigo Releasing's April X, which follows Bax (Connor Storrie), who's searching for his twin sister April (Lilly Krug) in every corner of their futuristic, post-Soviet cityscape, ultimately descending into madness. Berger spoke to Bleeding Cool about playing in director Michel K. Parandi's sandbox, adjusting to his changes, making the most of his limited resources using his intuition with a mix of vocals and drums, and his biggest influences.

April X Composer Matthew Atticus Berger on Crafting the Sci-Fi Film's Score

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'April X?'

Berger: Anything sci-fi is always going to get my attention, because that genre leaves open a ton of room for music, and you can go anywhere, but also there's such a storied tradition in the sci-fi world of the music really carrying a major role for a movie that anytime, anything sci-fi happens, it always gets my attention.

What did you like working with Michel as a creative?

Well, he's a wild human being with a lot of energy, lots of opinions, and had a big vision of what he wanted to do before he went into this thing. There weren't like a lot of things that he hadn't thought about that he wanted, so I didn't have to make a lot of storytelling decisions musically going into it. He gave me a pretty good roadmap of what he wanted to achieve musically. So, it made that aspect easy. Aside from the fact that I had to write music that he liked [laughs], he had a pretty good vision of what he wanted, and it was fun to get it to that point, trying to match his enthusiasm.

What went into developing that cyberpunk-type score with the drums and the synths and everything?

Well, the drum sound was his idea. He wanted the drum to constantly go, being the thing that indicated danger ahead, and it was always calling him. Most of the synths you hear actually in the score are some types of vocals that I then treated to make them sound like a synth, but it started with an organic vocal, either my singing or a dear friend of mine, Amanda [Achen], singing. She ends up being most of the voice that's throughout the whole thing, and it's funny, because I messed with her voice. Sometimes you can tell it's a voice, but sometimes you can't, and I messed with it so much you can't tell the voice sometimes, but it makes you wonder, "Does it even matter if you went that far that it's the voice? [laughs]." I guess nobody else will be able to make that thing because it had to have been made that way to get that sound or whatever. That was the idea of the vocal thing was all the director- he just wanted the voice thing, and I took it as a challenge to really go after the fact that all I get to use is a voice and a drum. It's like, if you're making a painting and you're going, "Okay, I am doing one of those chalk drawings right now, and you are not allowed to use paint," you've got to use chalk, so I thought of it that way. We're like, "Oh, this is a watercolor," and you're not allowed to use other media when you're doing a painting of a certain type.

What would you say are your biggest influences in tackling this?

It's funny because if I didn't have the director giving me such an already…I don't want to say "pre-ordained," but he had his vision, so I kind of had to follow that, I would have done something totally different. As I said, because the sci-fi genre has such a long history behind it with a really heavy cats, who were doing film scores, like, um, one of my favorite scores of all time is 'The Thing' (1980) by Ennio Morricone, but also John Carpenter too. He was a big part of that, because I think he wrote some music first, but then Ennio did some orchestral works from that material.

Also, even Jerry Goldsmith with 'Total Recall' (1990), like big orchestra stuff with fun, crazy writing or anything with him, because I enjoy really complex writing, and fun stuff, but then there's the 'Blade Runner' (1982) kind of style, which is like sense in a totally different direction. It's not, say, "clinical," I guess you could say, but John Williams had done a ton of sci-fi stuff, and he's one of the goats. There was so much going into it, thinking of things I could do, but this movie wanted nothing super crazy musically, and no real complex thing. It ended up being a simpler thing, but it has its own sound, which is a cool thing to have done because the hardest thing to do is to get a thing to its own identity. So, I would have done something totally different [laughs].

Was there a standout sequence for you that you know stood out for you?

The film had a few different versions, so [Michel and editor Hugo Caruana] edited it for quite some time. Some scenes went a certain way, and then I had to change them multiple times, because I personally went through like three different versions of the movie that I wrote music to, so I kept having to alter music that I wrote for a previous version to a newer version. The whole thing took time to get it to work right, because little things kept changing, and then I'd have to make music that I'd already written kind of work to the new cut. It was always a little bit of a chasing my tail situation, but all of it, I didn't write it before the movie. It was all written to picture, and luckily, none of the sequences gave me too much trouble [laughs] of trying to get a thing to work to it, because the thing about it was like if it looks good, it's easy for me to write music to it. The cinematographer was top-notch, one of my favorites, and he's a sweet guy too. Shout out to Nathan Haugaard. It's super easy to write music to with the stuff he shot.

Ideally, if there was a franchise, since we're in the sci-fi realm, would there be one that you'd want to love to work on?

I always loved the game, 'Fallout.' I became kind of obsessed with it when I was like in college; how long ago was that? It was over 20 years ago [laughs], a long time. I thought that was a fun one. I always liked the old sci-fi, so I guess I'm trying to think of current franchises that are out right now. If I got asked to write a thing or two for Star Wars, I'd love that.

April X is available on digital.

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