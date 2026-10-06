Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: artificial

Artificial: Official Poster For Luca Guadagnino's New Film Released

NEON has released the official poster for director Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

Article Summary NEON has unveiled the official Artificial poster, spotlighting Luca Guadagnino’s new film ahead of its theatrical debut.

Artificial lands in theaters on Christmas Day, with a wider release set for January 2028 after festival screenings.

The film will screen at the New York Film Festival and at a Gala presentation during the 2026 BFI London Film Festival.

Artificial reaches theaters after a rocky path, including its earlier exit from Amazon MGM before NEON picked it up.

Director Luca Guadagnino's new film has had a bit of a rough ride to the big screen. It was set to be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios before it got dropped, and the theories for why ranged from the normal (the movie is bad) to conspiracy theories (what the movie is about). We might not ever get the real story, but the movie is coming out and is making its New York Film Festival debut yesterday, and there is a Gala screening at the 2026 BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2026. NEON has released the official poster for the film.

Artificial: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New York Film Festival summary of the film: "The stakes couldn't be higher in Luca Guadagnino's thrilling, funny, and very human Artificial, a drama of immense moral urgency that propels the viewer through the two decades of machine learning research and technocratic recklessness that have brought us to our current AI crisis point. In 2003, Soviet-born computer scientist Ilya Sutskever (Yura Borisov) began studying artificial neural networks under University of Toronto professor Geoffrey "Godfather of AI" Hinton (Mark Rylance). A decade later, while employed by Google, Sutskever fatefully crosses paths with a young entrepreneur named Sam Altman (Andrew Garfield), the eventual co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.

Among our boldest auteurs, Guadagnino (previously at NYFF with Call Me by Your Name, Bones and All, Queer, and After the Hunt) takes his biggest swing yet for this headlong plunge into our doomsday moment, with a script by Simon Rich that probes the increasing gray areas between human and machine, truth and lie. Anchored by brilliant, fully inhabited lead performances by Garfield and Borisov; a remarkable supporting cast, including Rylance, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman, Ike Barinholtz, Jason Schwartzman, and Chris O'Dowd; and original songs and score by Damon Albarn, Guadagnino's film moves like a machine in unstoppable, constant motion—a history being written as we're watching it. A NEON release." Artificial will be released in theaters on Christmas Day with a wider release in January 2028. It will also make an appearance at the New York Film Festival. That screening will take place on October 5, 2026, with a Gala screening at the 2026 BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2026.

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