Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: artificial, Luca Guadagnino

Artificial: Teaser Trailer Now That NEON Has Distribution Rights

NEON secured the distribution rights for Luca Guadagnino's Artificial in July. This week, a teaser trailer has been released with a limited Christmas Day release confirmed.

Article Summary NEON has unveiled the first Artificial teaser trailer after securing distribution rights for Luca Guadagnino’s film in July.

Artificial will open in limited release on Christmas Day, with a wider theatrical expansion set for January 2028.

Amazon MGM dropped Artificial in June 2026, sparking reports that ranged from poor test screenings to creative concerns.

Artificial is also headed to the festival circuit, with screenings lined up at the New York Film Festival and BFI London.

It's always fun when a movie hasn't even been released, and it is already messy behind the scenes, but would we expect anything less from director Luca Guadagnino? Artificial has been on the map since it was first announced in June 2025, but back then, Amazon MGM Studios were set to distribute the film. It seemed like everything was ready to go with the cast set by the end of July, and filming began and wrapped in late October 2025. Things got messy this year when, in June, Amazon MGM dropped the film for distribution.

There have been a bunch of reports about why the drop happened, and they vary from the conspiratorial (Amazon didn't like the negative portrayal of Sam Altman and Elon Musk) to the very ordinary (the film was testing badly). The latter wouldn't be that surprising, since Guadagnino's films aren't expected to test well. NEON eventually picked up the film in July 2026 and has officially secured a limited Christmas Day release, with a wider release in January 2028. It will also make an appearance at the New York Film Festival. That screening will take place on October 5, 2025, with a Gala screening at the 2026 BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2025.

New York Film Festival summary of the film: "The stakes couldn't be higher in Luca Guadagnino's thrilling, funny, and very human Artificial, a drama of immense moral urgency that propels the viewer through the two decades of machine learning research and technocratic recklessness that have brought us to our current AI crisis point. In 2003, Soviet-born computer scientist Ilya Sutskever (Yura Borisov) began studying artificial neural networks under University of Toronto professor Geoffrey "Godfather of AI" Hinton (Mark Rylance). A decade later, while employed by Google, Sutskever fatefully crosses paths with a young entrepreneur named Sam Altman (Andrew Garfield), the eventual co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.

Among our boldest auteurs, Guadagnino (previously at NYFF with Call Me by Your Name, Bones and All, Queer, and After the Hunt) takes his biggest swing yet for this headlong plunge into our doomsday moment, with a script by Simon Rich that probes the increasing gray areas between human and machine, truth and lie. Anchored by brilliant, fully inhabited lead performances by Garfield and Borisov; a remarkable supporting cast, including Rylance, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman, Ike Barinholtz, Jason Schwartzman, and Chris O'Dowd; and original songs and score by Damon Albarn, Guadagnino's film moves like a machine in unstoppable, constant motion—a history being written as we're watching it. A NEON release."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!