Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – 11 Interconnected Character Posters Released

Marvel has released 11 interconnected character posters for Avengers: Doomsday, and while they aren't terrible, they aren't great either.

Article Summary Marvel released 11 interconnected Avengers: Doomsday character posters, but the overall result feels more mixed than must-see.

Doom may be front and center, yet the Avengers: Doomsday lineup still looks awkwardly assembled, not truly in one world.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, and a sprawling cast from three universes.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, opens exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

The marketing for Avengers: Doomsday continues, and this time we got an extra long line of interconnected character posters. They aren't terrible, but they aren't great either. As always, no one looks like they have ever been in the same room, let alone the universe, and despite Doom being front and center, half of the cast isn't even looking at him. The most recent season of House of the Dragon had everyone in one image that could have been easily turned into character posters, but at least most of the cast was looking at the Iron Throne, because that is the ultimate goal of the show. These types of posters are already awkward enough; they are even more so when no one has the same line of sight.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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