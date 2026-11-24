Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – 7 New International Character Posters Released

Marvel has released 7 new international character posters for Avengers: Doomsday, which spotlight an odd group of characters.

Article Summary Marvel has unveiled 7 new international Avengers: Doomsday character posters, but the lineup feels oddly all over the place.

The latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer landed better with fans, even if some footage looked like it should have stayed hidden.

Avengers: Doomsday gives posters to Yelena, Bucky, Charles, and Erik, while the Fantastic Four are nowhere to be found.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, opens exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

We got the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday the other day, and it showed off a ton of new footage, including some moments that felt like they should have been left on the metaphorical marketing cutting room floor. The marketing and promotion for this film continue to be weird, but there's no reason for Marvel to change them because ticket sales continue to be out of this world. The final trailer did appear to have a better reaction from fans than the previous teaser and trailer, so maybe people are starting to come around to this film. With such a giant cast, who Marvel focuses on for the marketing remains unfocused in many ways and that couldn't be more apparant than the international posters that appeared on IMP Awards recently.

The usual suspects (Steve, Thor, Doom) are all there, but Yelena and Bucky also got their own posters along with Charles and Erik. This is a movie about superheroes going up against Doctor Doom, and this pile of character posters contains exactly zero out of four members of the Fantastic Four. They aren't terrible looking, but they also have a motion blur filter on them that makes them kind of awful to look at as well. There has to be a middle ground where they can highlight this large cast without making a bunch of ugly posters. The interconnected ones weren't bad even if no one was looking at the same thing.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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