Posted in: Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – A New Poster Has Been Released

A new poster for Avengers: Doomsday has been released following the screening of some exclusive footage during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at SDCC.

Article Summary Marvel Studios unveiled a new Avengers: Doomsday poster after exclusive footage screened during the Hall H panel at SDCC.

The Avengers: Doomsday marketing continues to spotlight Doctor Doom, keeping the campaign focused ahead of release.

Reaction to the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been mixed online, even as early ticket sales point to major interest.

With Avengers: Doomsday set for December 18, 2026, the months ahead will be key for Marvel's marketing push.

The Marvel Hall H presentation is popping off, but you know we had to get some Avengers: Doomsday stuff in there. While the cast was out on stage, Ryan Reynolds appeared in a grey X-Force Deadpool costume to try and argue his way onto the cast, so that was about as subtle as a 2×4 to the face, and we did hear that a possible third movie was in the works. Some footage was shown, which won't be released to the public, and pirated versions won't be shared here, but we also got a new poster. So far, they have continued the pattern of focusing only on Doom. This is both a good thing and a bad thing; in one way, it keeps the posters from becoming insanely overwhelming. On the other hand, people have no idea who is in the movie unless Marvel does some marketing and tells them.

When it comes to hype for this film, things haven't exactly been positive in the places where you would expect. Usually, social media is all about Marvel films, but people weren't thrilled with the Avengers: Doomsday trailer when it was released. However, ticket sales were buckwild insane, so December is going to be fascinating to say the least and we'll have to see how the conversation around this movie shifts in the coming months.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

1Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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