Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – A New TV Spot Has Been Released

Marvel Studios has released a new Avengers: Doomsday TV spot that highlights the fact that we'll be watching three teams stand together.

Article Summary Marvel Studios has released a new Avengers: Doomsday TV spot as the film’s late-stage marketing push begins.

The Avengers: Doomsday footage mixes familiar CinemaCon shots with new glimpses, including Scott Lang.

The TV spot emphasizes that three groups must stand together, teasing a major multiverse team-up in the film.

Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four appear to be the three teams at the center of Avengers: Doomsday.

The marketing blitz for Avengers: Doomsday seems to be kicking off. Now, as we often do with Marvel movies, if there is a time when Marvel will spoil their own film, it's going to be in the final four to six weeks before release. We are about to get a ton of TV spots, promos, and even clips. If you want to stay spoiler-free, you might want to avoid all of that, including the final trailer when it is released. As for the rest of you, this new TV spot includes some familiar footage we've seen floating around since that CinemaCon debut, but it also features new footage, including an appearance by Scott Lang and a debate among the three Captain Americas standing in the room. You can shut up and sit down, John; no one cares what you have to say. It also highlights the fact that we'll be watching three teams stand together. We can only assume the three teams are:

Avengers

X-Men

Fantastic Four

But who knows.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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