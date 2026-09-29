Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Avengers: Doomsday – Alan Cumming Says "I'm Here To Run Around"

Alan Cumming says he was filming a scene for Avengers: Doomsday and realized, "Really, I just know I'm here to run around."

Article Summary Alan Cumming says Avengers: Doomsday left him focused on hitting marks, joking that he was mainly there to run around.

In a SiriusXM interview via Variety, Cumming described filming scenes without full context or a complete script.

Cumming revealed he shared Avengers: Doomsday scenes with Florence Pugh, though body doubles handled their overlap.

The comments raise fresh questions about whether Marvel’s secrecy on Avengers: Doomsday limits key character moments.

If there is one thing we can appreciate about bringing back a bunch of the original X-Men actors, it's how little of a crap they seem to give about any level of irreverence toward the way Marvel shoots its films. Specifically, they filmed Avengers: Doomsday with an incomplete script and a bunch of people running around clueless about what was going on. Actors who were around for one X-Men movie, like Alan Cumming are likely comparing the experiences he had in the early 2000s to now and wondering how we went from point A to point B. It's not that anyone involved isn't taking this seriously; it's more that everyone is being upfront about what it's like to shoot scenes in a film when you have no idea what the context of said scene is. Cumming was recently interviewed on SiriusXM (via Variety) and said he was filming a scene when he realized he was really just there to run around. He went on to say that he was in scenes with Florence Pugh's Yelena, but the two never actually met until the Emmys, as they both shot their respective scenes with body doubles.

"There was a bit when we were shooting a scene, and it was one of the rare scenes when I was actually on the backlot and not in front of a blue screen," Cumming said. "And this man came and said, 'So right now Alan, these giant robots are blah blah,' and started to tell me the thing, and I was like, 'You know what, thank you so much, but just tell me where I point my, whatever I point. And I'll do that. Really, I just know I'm here to run around.' … And I saw Florence Pugh yesterday at the Emmys, and I said, 'Gosh, it's so funny. I've never met you, but you lay on top of me, or your body double did.' And she goes, 'Yeah I lay on top of you as well, but it was your body double.'"

There is going to be a level of chaos when attempting to wrangle casts as large and impressive as Avengers: Doomsday, but it's refreshing to see so many people speaking out about how the filming with incomplete scripts and everything else seems to make the entire experience less enjoyable. We can only imagine how hard it is to bring any nuance to a performance when you have no context for what is happening around you or for your characters' relationships with the people around them. Avengers movies are fireworks shows, but the little moments, the character moments, those are the ones that linger. There is a reason "on your left" was as impactful as it was: the audience and the actors had context for what that statement meant. It made the scene that much more memorable and impactful. You have to wonder how many moments Marvel is failing to achive out of a near pathological desire to avoid spoilers.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!