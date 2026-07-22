Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday Costumes Plus A Sentinel Make An Appearance At SDCC

The doors to SDCC are open, and some costumes from Avengers: Doomsday, plus a giant Sentinel head, have appeared at the Marvel booth.

Article Summary SDCC is underway, and Marvel Studios has kicked off the show floor with new Avengers: Doomsday costumes on display.

The Avengers: Doomsday showcase includes costumes tied to Doom’s followers and several familiar Marvel heroes.

Characters spotted at the Marvel booth include Yelena, Reed, Sam, Gambit, Scott, and Thor from Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel also brought a giant Sentinel head to SDCC, with more Avengers: Doomsday reveals likely as the weekend continues.

The floors of Comic-Con International are officially open to the public, and that means chaos has begun. Good luck to all of those looking to get the exclusives they want, good luck to the vendors and booth workers who are just beginning a very long weekend, and good luck to my fellow entertainment journalists, as you don't sleep for the next four days. Certain studios and companies will take advantage of their massive space on the show floor to show off props and costumes, and Marvel Studios is infamous for this, to the point that they often put out different costumes and props over the course of the weekend.

I have a friend who rushed to the Marvel booth for merch, but sent over some pictures of the costumes from Avengers: Doomsday on display for us to see. We have a look at one of Doom's followers, labeled as a Latverian Witch, and what is going to be a hot cosplay item. We also have some familiar faces, including Yelena, Reed, Sam, Gambit, Scott, and Thor. There is also a giant Sentinel head that looks like Olmec from Legends of the Hidden Temple, and what looks like a new piece of Spider-Man art on the wall. Marvel is likely to show off more as the weekend goes by, so we'll see what else comes up.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

1Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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