Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: anthony and joe russo, avengers: doomsday, The Russo Brothers

Avengers: Doomsday Director On Working With An Incomplete Script

Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo has gone on record about heading into production with an incomplete script.

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo says Marvel is heading into production with an incomplete script.

Russo told the Associated Press the script is a living organism shaped by rehearsal and actor input.

Joe and Anthony Russo believe some of the best Avengers: Doomsday moments emerge once the cast arrives.

The approach raises questions about whether Avengers: Doomsday can balance scale, story, and character arcs.

It's become somewhat infamous for Marvel to go into production with incomplete scripts. Sometimes, that works out just fine for them, and you wouldn't even know if someone hadn't mentioned it. Other times, it is so incredibly obvious that people barely knew what their character arcs were, but had to fake it anyway. It means that a lot of the nuance in performances, the little things that actors add to turn good performances into great ones, are often lost in these situations. How is an actor supposed to subtly indicate that the character they are playing is breaking down when they had no idea said character was going to break down? As more and more people follow productions on a regular basis, directors and other members have production have to talk about it. For example, the latest big Marvel movie heading into production on vibes and a dream is Avengers: Doomsday, and director Joe Russo explained to the Associated Press why an incomplete script wasn't a big deal for him and his co-director, Anthony Russo.

"We always view the script as a living organism," says Joe. "We're improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors. We like to see what the actors bring to the characters, and sometimes you don't get the actors until a few days or few weeks before you shoot them. And a lot of the time, that's when the magic happens."

The Avengers movies and specifically ones like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are massive productions, so hiring director pairs was always the right move, but two directors working with an incomplete script isn't better than one. For a franchise built on subtle worldbuilding and Easter Eggs, the fact that so many of these movies don't even have completed scripts feels like such an abrupt turn in the wrong direction. We've seen that Marvel is, in fact, not too big to fail; now, we see if they can pull this whole thing off again.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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