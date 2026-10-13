Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – Doom Looms Large In A New International Poster

Doctor Doom looms large over Earth's Mightiest Heroes in this new Avengers: Doomsday international poster.

Article Summary Marvel has unveiled a new Avengers: Doomsday international poster, with Doctor Doom once again dominating the campaign.

The latest Avengers: Doomsday art finally brings in more heroes, but Doom remains the clear focal point.

The heavy Doctor Doom emphasis suggests Marvel is building Avengers: Doomsday around its biggest threat.

With such a massive ensemble, Avengers: Doomsday may keep leaning on Doom to avoid cluttered marketing.

Well, this was inevitable and about as inevitable as Than –wait, wrong Avengers movies and wrong villain. The posters for the Avengers movies have gradually become bigger and more cluttered over time. Even the initial set for the first film was a bit much, given the way they placed the characters and who was front and center. The posters for Avengers: Doomsday have focused almost entirely on Doom. This isn't a terrible idea, since the large cast will make any poster a bit messy.

However, Marvel is usually a cinematic universe where characters and worldbuilding are more important than the villain, and the singular focus on Doom feels much more like something we would see from DC, which very much sells their movies on their villains rather than anything else. If Doom were played by an unknown actor, you would have to wonder whether the Avengers: Doomsday marketing would go in this direction, or if they are only doing this because Doom is played by Robert Downey Jr., whose Tony Stark has been dominating Avengers posters since 2012. A new international poster, a high quality version eventually popped up over on IMP Awards, is the first one where the rest of our protagonists make an appearance, but even with all of those heroes, Doom is still the biggest presence on the board.

There's also no way to make these group posters not look photoshopped to hell, so we take everything above back and just focus on Doom, so we don't have to see a bunch of Marvel attempts to cram a bunch of pieces of promo art into one picture and somehow make it look cool.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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